Водно-натрієвий баланс

The concentration of combined solutes in water is osmolarity (amount of solute per L of solution), which, in body fluids, is similar to osmolality (amount of solute per kg of solution). Water crosses cell membranes freely from areas of low solute concentration to areas of high solute concentration. Thus, osmolality tends to equalize across the various body fluid compartments, resulting primarily from movement of water and not solutes. However, some solutes, such as urea, also freely diffuse across cell membranes and thus have little or no effect on water shifts (little or no osmotic activity). Other solutes, including several electrolytes, are restricted primarily to one fluid compartment and have the greatest osmotic activity. For example, sodium is restricted to the extracellular compartment and potassium to the intracellular. Osmolality of body fluids is normally between 275 and 290 mOsm/kg (275 and 290 mmol/kg) and can be measured directly in the laboratory or estimated according to the formula.

Estimated plasma osmolality is calculated in conventional units (mOsm/kg)

where serum sodium is expressed in mEq/L, and glucose and blood urea nitrogen (BUN) are expressed in mg/dL.

Estimated plasma osmolality can be calculated in SI units.

All values in this equation are expressed in mmol/L.

Sodium is the major determinant of plasma osmolality. Apparent changes in calculated osmolality may result from errors in the measurement of sodium, which can occur in patients with severe dyslipidemia or hyperproteinemia because the lipid or protein occupies space in the volume of serum taken for analysis; the concentration of sodium in serum itself is not affected. Methods of measuring serum electrolytes with direct ion-selective electrodes circumvent this problem.

An osmolar gap is present when measured osmolality exceeds estimated osmolality by ≥ 10 mOsm/kg ( ≥ 10 mmol/kg). It is caused by unmeasured osmotically active substances present in the plasma. The most common are alcohols (ethanol, methanol, isopropanol, ethylene glycol), mannitol, and glycine.

Tonicity is the effective osmolality of a fluid. The difference in tonicity between fluids in 2 compartments creates an osmotic force between them that promotes the movement of water from the compartment with lower tonicity into that with higher tonicity. In homeostasis, the osmotic activity of fluid is balanced between major compartments of the body, so relatively little net movement of fluid occurs between them. Osmotic force can shift water into or out of the same compartments. For example, plasma proteins have a small osmotic effect that along with serum sodium tends to draw water into the plasma; this osmotic effect is normally counter-balanced by vascular hydrostatic forces that drive water out of the plasma.