Синдром неадекватної секреції АДГ (SIADH)

Serum and urine osmolality and electrolyte measurements showing inappropriately high urine osmolality compared to serum osmolality in a euvolemic patient

Normal adrenal,thyroid,renal, cardiac and hepatic function

SIADH is suspected in patients who have hyponatremia and are euvolemic (ie, neither hyper- nor hypovolemic on physical examination).

Laboratory tests should include serum and urine osmolality and electrolytes. Euvolemic patients should also have thyroid and adrenal function tested. Hypo-osmolality in euvolemic patients should cause excretion of a large volume of dilute urine (eg, osmolality < 100 mOsm/kg [<100 mmol/kg]) and specific gravity < 1.003). Serum sodium concentration and serum osmolality that are low and urine osmolality that is inappropriately high (120 to 150 mmol/L [120 to 150 mOsm/kg])) with respect to the low serum osmolality suggest volume overload, volume contraction, or SIADH. Volume overload and volume contraction are differentiated clinically.

Клінічний калькулятор Засіб оцінювання осмоляльності (сироватки)

When neither volume overload or volume contraction appears likely, SIADH is considered. Patients with SIADH are usually euvolemic or slightly hypervolemic. BUN (blood urea nitrogen) and creatinine values are normal, and serum uric acid is generally low. Urine sodium concentration is usually > 30 mEq/L (30 mmol/L), and fractional excretion of sodium is > 1% (for calculation, see Evaluation of the Renal Patient).

Diagnosis of etiology should be pursued based on symptoms and signs. Because potentially causative medications are relatively commonly used, other etiologies must also be considered even when patients are taking such a medication. In general, a chest x-ray should be done. Central nervous system imaging can be reserved for patients in whom a brain disorder is clinically suspected or no other cause for SIADH can be found.