Вазоспастична стенокардія

Calcium channel blockers

Sublingual nitroglycerin

Usually, sublingual nitroglycerin promptly relieves vasospastic angina. Calcium channel blockers may effectively prevent symptoms. Theoretically, beta-blockers (other than labetalol and carvedilol) may exacerbate spasm by allowing unopposed alpha-adrenergic vasoconstriction, but this effect has not been proven clinically.

Oral medications most commonly used are calcium channel blockers:

Sustained-release diltiazem

Sustained-release verapamil

Amlodipine

Although all these medications relieve symptoms, they do not appear to alter prognosis. Average survival at 5 years is approximately 95% (if obstruction is absent or present in only one vessel), but mortality risk is greater for patients with both vasospastic angina and atherosclerotic coronary artery obstruction (1, 2). Risk increases with increasing obstruction.