Черезшкірні коронарні втручання (ЧКВ)

Various anticoagulation and antiplatelet regimens are used during and after PCI to reduce the incidence of thrombosis at the site of balloon dilation and stent placement.

Anticoagulation is usually initiated with unfractionated heparin. Enoxaparin and bivalirudin are alternatives. Bivalirudin or argatroban should be used in place of unfractionated heparin in patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. Dual antiplatelet treatment with P2Y12 inhibitors (clopidogrel, prasugrel, ticagrelor) and aspirin is started at the time of the procedure in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention. Glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors (abciximab, eptifibatide, tirofiban) may be added in patients with unstable non-ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction periprocedurally. P2Y12 inhibitors (often in combination with aspirin) are continued for at least 6 to 12 months after PCI to decrease the risk of in-stent thrombosis until endothelialization of the stent has occurred.

For patients who require anticoagulation for another reason (eg, atrial fibrillation), direct-acting oral anticoagulants (apixaban, dabigatran, edoxaban, or rivaroxaban) are preferred long-term over warfarin, unless there is a contraindication to them. For most patients requiring anticoagulation, triple therapy with oral anticoagulation, P2Y12 inhibitor, and aspirin is stopped within 1 week to 1 month after intervention, and patients are continued on oral anticoagulation and a P2Y12 inhibitor for 6 months to 1 year. Calcium channel blockers and nitrates may also be given to reduce risk of coronary spasm.