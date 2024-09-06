Ектопічні суправентрикулярні аритмії

Atrial premature beats (APB), or premature atrial contractions (PAC), are common episodic impulses. They may occur in normal hearts with or without precipitating factors (eg, caffeine, alcohol, pseudoephedrine) or may be a sign of a cardiopulmonary disorder. They are common in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). They occasionally cause palpitations.

Diagnosis is by electrocardiography (ECG—see figure Atrial Premature Beat).

Передсердна екстрасистолія (ПЕ)

Синусовий ритм із передчасними ударами передсердя (стрілки) Зображення Image courtesy of L. Brent Mitchell, MD.

APBs may be normally, aberrantly, or not conducted and are usually followed by a noncompensatory pause (1). Aberrantly conducted APBs (usually with right bundle branch block morphology) must be distinguished from premature beats of ventricular origin.

Occasional APBs in apparently healthy people are generally considered benign, and nearly everyone has some. Frequent APBs have been shown to be associated with an increased risk of stroke, of all-cause mortality, of cardiovascular mortality, and atrial fibrillation (2, 3). It is not known if these associations are the consequence of APBs, of unidentified structural heart disorders, of unidentified atrial fibrillation, or simply that they all share the same risk factors (such as aging).

Atrial escape beats are ectopic atrial beats that emerge after long sinus pauses or sinus arrest. They may be single or multiple; escape beats from a single focus may produce a continuous rhythm (called ectopic or escape atrial rhythm). Heart rate is typically 40 to 60 beats/minute, P wave morphology is typically different, and PR interval is slightly shorter than in sinus rhythm. Accelerated atrial rhythm (also called a nonsinus atrial rhythm) may occur at a rate higher than the sinus rate due to either enhanced normal automaticity or abnormal automaticity. Accelerated atrial rhythm is distinguished from atrial tachycardia by being slower with an arbitrary rate cut-off (usually 100 or 120 beats/minute).

Junctional escape beats are ectopic beats that emerge after long sinus pauses or sinus arrest when not terminated by an atrial escape beat. The "junction" includes the atrioventricular (AV) node, His bundle, and adjacent atrial tissue that produce escape beats that cannot be more specifically localized by the ECG. They may be single or multiple; escape beats from a single junctional focus may produce a continuous rhythm (called ectopic or escape junctional rhythm). Heart rate is typically slow (35 to 50 beats/minute), P wave morphology typically shows low to high atrial activation (negative P waves in leads II, III, aVF), and P waves are located immediately before (< 0.1 second), during (thus hidden), or immediately after (< 0.1 second) the QRS complex.