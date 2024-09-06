Передчасні удари шлуночків (VPB)

Ventricular premature beats (VPB) are single ventricular impulses caused by reentry within the ventricle or abnormal automaticity of ventricular or Purkinje cells. They are extremely common in both healthy patients and patients with a heart disorder. VPB may be asymptomatic or cause palpitations. Diagnosis is by electrocardiography. Treatment is usually not required.

(See also Overview of Arrhythmias.)

Ventricular premature beats (VPBs), also called premature ventricular contractions (PVC), may occur erratically or at predictable intervals (eg, every third [trigeminy] or second [bigeminy] beat). VPBs may increase with stimulants (eg, anxiety, stress, alcohol, caffeine, sympathomimetic drugs or medications), hypoxia, or electrolyte abnormalities. Although VPBs are typically benign, they may be a manifestation of a structural heart disorder. An increase in premature ventricular beat frequency or complexity with exercise may indicate reversible myocardial ischemia. Patients with very frequent VPBs may develop reversible VPB-induced cardiomyopathy, particularly if there is an underlying cardiomyopathy (1).

Some people with a structurally normal heart have VPBs due to cAMP-mediated delayed after depolarizations. Recognizing their usual sites of origin, these idiopathic VPBs are termed right ventricular outflow tract VPBs or left-ventricular outflow tract VBPs (2). They typically have a morphology similar to that of left bundle branch block and a vertical downward axis (positive QRS in lead V1, negative QRS in lead AVL, and near-isoelectric QRS in lead I) (see figure Sinus Rhythm With Ventricular Premature Beats Due to Right Ventricular Outflow Tract Ectopy).

VPBs may be experienced as missed or skipped beats; the VPB itself is not sensed but rather the following augmented sinus beat. When VPBs are very frequent, particularly when they occur at every second heart beat, mild hemodynamic symptoms are possible because the sinus rate has been effectively halved. Existing ejection murmurs may be accentuated because of increased cardiac filling and augmented contractility after the compensatory pause.

Довідкові матеріали загального характеру 1. Latchamsetty R, Bogun F: Premature Ventricular Complex-Induced Cardiomyopathy. JACC Clin Electrophysiol 5(5):537–550, 2019. doi: 10.1016/j.jacep.2019.03.013 2. Lerman BB: Mechanism, diagnosis, and treatment of outflow tract tachycardia. Nat Rev Cardiol 12(10):597–608, 2015. doi: 10.1038/nrcardio.2015.121

Diagnosis of Ventricular Premature Beats ECG

Sometimes 24-hour ambulatory monitoring and echocardiography Diagnosis of ventricular premature beats is by electrocardiography (ECG) showing a wide QRS complex without a preceding P wave, typically followed by a fully compensatory pause. Patients whose history (including family history), physical examination, or ECG suggest a possible underlying structural heart disorder should have 24-hour ambulatory monitoring and echocardiography (1). If ischemic heart disease is suspected, an exercise test is done for diagnostic purposes and to determine the need for further testing to evaluate the severity of coronary artery disease and the potential for coronary revascularization (1). Ventricular Premature Beat Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media Синусовий ритм із шлуночковою екстрасистолією внаслідок ектопії з ви... Зображення Image courtesy of L. Brent Mitchell, MD. Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики 1. Pedersen CT, Kay GN, Kalman J, et al: EHRA/HRS/APHRS expert consensus on ventricular arrhythmias. Heart Rhythm 11(10):e166–e196, 2014. doi: 10.1016/j.hrthm.2014.07.024