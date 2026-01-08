Medications for Treatment of Bipolar Disorders

The antiseizure medications valproate and carbamazepine carbamazepine act as mood stabilizers. They may be used to treat mania when it first occurs or to treat mania and depression when they occur together (mixed episode). Unlike lithium, these medications do not damage the kidneys. However, carbamazepine can greatly reduce the number of red and white blood cells. Rarely, valproate damages the liver (primarily in children) or severely damages the pancreas. With close monitoring by a doctor, these problems can be caught in time. , these medications do not damage the kidneys. However, carbamazepine can greatly reduce the number of red and white blood cells. Rarely, valproate damages the liver (primarily in children) or severely damages the pancreas. With close monitoring by a doctor, these problems can be caught in time.Valproate is usually not prescribed for women with bipolar disorder if they are pregnant or of childbearing age because the medication appears to increase the risk of brain or spinal cord birth defects (neural tube defects), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and autism in the fetus. Valproate and carbamazepine can be useful, especially when people have not responded to other treatments.

Lamotrigine Lamotrigine is sometimes used to help control mood swings and treat depression. Lamotrigine can cause a serious rash. Rarely, the rash becomes the life-threatening Stevens-Johnson syndrome. People who are taking lamotrigine should watch for any new rash (particularly in the area around the rectum and genitals), fever, swollen glands, blistering sores in the mouth or on the eyes, and swelling of the lips or tongue. They should report these symptoms to the doctor. To reduce the risk of developing these symptoms, doctors carefully follow the recommended schedule for increasing the dose. The medication is started at a relatively low dose, which is increased very slowly (over a period of weeks) to the recommended maintenance dose. If doses are interrupted for 3 days or more, the schedule for gradually increasing the dose must begin again.