Neural Tube Defects and Spina Bifida

Spina bifida is a neural tube defect. Although spina bifida can be serious, people who have it may live a long life.

Spina bifida results when the neural tube fails to close completely and remains an open channel. In spina bifida, the bones of the spine (vertebrae) do not close over the spinal cord. It most commonly affects the spine in the lower back. One or more of the vertebrae may be involved.

Spina bifida occulta is the mildest form of spina bifida. Typically, only the bone at the back of the vertebra (one of the bones that make up the backbone) is affected and the spinal cord and meninges are unaffected.

This common defect is called "occulta" because it is hidden (covered) by a layer of skin. This skin layer typically appears normal, but sometimes it is a different color than the surrounding skin, or there may be a small tuft of hair overlying the defect.

Spina bifida occulta usually causes no symptoms but can be associated with other birth defects or with abnormalities of the spinal cord (occult spinal dysraphism).

Occult spinal dysraphism is a form of spina bifida in which the spinal cord is affected. In occult spinal dysraphism, newborns may have visible abnormalities on their lower back. These include birthmarks, overly pigmented areas (hemangiomas and flame nevus [stork bite]), tufts of hair, openings in the skin (dermal sinus), or small lumps (masses). The underlying spinal cord may have a defect, such as a fatty tumor (lipoma), or the band that anchors the spinal cord (filum terminale) may be thickened and short, causing the cord to be stretched and unable to move normally within the spinal canal. As the child grows, the spinal cord must be able to move freely inside the spinal canal. If not treated, this problem with the cord can lead to nerve damage that results in a loss of bladder and bowel control, leg weakness, and spasm of leg muscles, which can eventually lead to an inability to walk.

Spina bifida cystica is the most serious form of spina bifida. In spina bifida cystica, tissues of the meninges, spinal cord, or both protrude through the opening in the vertebrae. A thin membrane of skin may cover the tissues, or they may not be covered by skin.

Spina bifida cystica has the following categories:

A meningocele: Only the meninges protrude

A meningoencephalocele: The meninges and brain tissue protrude

A meningomyelocele: The meninges and spinal cord tissue protrude

An encephalocele: Only brain tissue protrudes

A myelocele: Only spinal cord tissue protrudes

Damage to brain or spinal cord tissue is much more likely when tissue protrudes outside the normal contour of the back, especially if there is no normal skin covering the protruding tissue. Also, when spinal cord tissue or meninges are fully exposed, they may become infected by bacteria, causing meningitis.

Spina Bifida: A Defect of the Spine