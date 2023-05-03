How do I know if a medicine is safe to take during pregnancy?

Many medicines and vaccines (shots) aren't safe for pregnant women.

On the other hand, there are some medicines and vaccines that are important to take during pregnancy. They prevent health problems that can harm you or your baby. You shouldn't just stop taking these medicines when you get pregnant. You may need to take medicine during pregnancy if you have a disease that can hurt you or your baby, such as:

Talk to your doctor about the medicines you take:

As soon as you know you're pregnant, tell your doctor

Ask your doctor about the risks and benefits of your prescription medicines so you can decide whether to continue them or stop them

Tell your doctor about any vitamins, supplements, and non-prescription (over-the-counter) medicine you take and ask about their risks

If a medicine you take is risky, doctors can often replace it with a safer medicine. And sometimes even a dangerous medicine is worth taking to treat an even more dangerous illness. For example, you may need to take a medicine called a blood thinner to prevent fatal blood clots. Your doctor will choose the right medicine to keep you and your baby healthy. Always talk with your doctor before stopping, starting, or changing your medicines.