In the acquired form, argininevasopressin resistance may be caused by certain medications that block the action of vasopressin, such as lithium. , such as lithium.

Argininevasopressin resistance can also occur if the kidney is affected by disorders such as polycystic kidney disease, sickle cell anemia, medullary sponge kidney, infections (pyelonephritis) that are severe, amyloidosis, Sjögren syndrome, and certain cancers (for example, sarcoma or myeloma).

Also, high levels of calcium or low levels of potassium in the blood, especially if they persist, partially block the action of vasopressin.

Sometimes the cause is unknown.