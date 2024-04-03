Labor that occurs before 37 weeks of pregnancy is considered preterm.

Babies born prematurely can have serious health problems.

The diagnosis of preterm labor is based on the signs that labor is starting before 37 weeks of pregnancy.

Measures such as rest and sometimes medications may be used to delay labor.

Antibiotics or corticosteroids may also be needed.

What causes preterm labor is not well understood. However, certain conditions may make it more likely:

A healthy lifestyle during pregnancy can help reduce the risk of preterm labor, as can regular visits to the doctor or midwife, who can then identify potential problems early.

Babies born prematurely can have serious health problems, such as bleeding in the brain. When there is bleeding in the brain, the brain may not develop normally, causing problems such as cerebral palsy. Thus, doctors try to prevent or stop labor that begins before the 34th week of pregnancy. Preterm labor is difficult to stop.

Diagnosis of Preterm Labor A doctor's evaluation The diagnosis of preterm labor is based on the signs that labor is starting and on the length of the pregnancy. Many women with preterm contractions are not in labor, and some women diagnosed with preterm labor do not progress to delivery. Samples may be taken from the cervix, vagina, and anus to culture. Analysis of these samples may suggest a specific infection as the cause of preterm labor. A sample of urine may be analyzed and cultured (placed in conditions that encourage the growth of microorganisms) to check for kidney and bladder infections.