Seizure Disorders

Antiseizure medications (also called anticonvulsants or antiepileptic medications) reduce the risk of having another seizure. Usually, they are prescribed only if people have had more than one seizure and if reversible causes, such as low blood sugar, have been ruled out or completely corrected. Antiseizure medications are usually not prescribed when people have had only one generalized seizure.

Most antiseizure medications are taken by mouth.

Antiseizure medications can completely stop seizures in about one third of people who have them and greatly reduce the frequency of seizures in another third. Almost two thirds of people who respond to antiseizure medications can eventually stop taking them without having a relapse. However, if antiseizure medications are ineffective, people are referred to a seizure center and evaluated for surgery.

There are many different types of antiseizure medications. Which one is effective depends on the type of seizure and other factors. For most people, taking one antiseizure medication, usually the first or second one tried, controls seizures. If seizures recur, different antiseizure medications are tried. In such cases, determining which medication is effective may take several months. Some people have to take several medications, which increases the risk of side effects. Some antiseizure medications are not used alone but only with other antiseizure medications.

Doctors take care to determine the appropriate dose for each person. The best dose is the smallest dose that stops all seizures while having the fewest side effects. Doctors ask people about side effects, then adjust the dose if needed. Sometimes doctors also measure the level of antiseizure medication in the blood.

Antiseizure medications should be taken just as prescribed. People who take medications to control seizures should see a doctor regularly for dose adjustment and should always wear a medical alert bracelet inscribed with the type of seizure disorder and the medication being taken.

Antiseizure medications can interfere with the effectiveness of other medications, and vice versa. Consequently, people should make sure their doctor knows all the medications, supplements, and illicit drugs they are taking before they start taking antiseizure medications. They should also talk to their doctor and possibly their pharmacist before they start taking any other medications, including over-the-counter medications.

After seizures are controlled, people take the antiseizure medication until they have been seizure-free for at least 2 years. Then, the dose of the medication may be decreased gradually, and the medication eventually stopped. If a seizure recurs after the antiseizure medication is stopped, people may have to take an antiseizure medication indefinitely. Seizures usually recur within 2 years if they are going to.

Seizures are more likely to recur in people who have had any of the following:

A seizure disorder since childhood

The need to take more than one antiseizure medication to be seizure-free

Seizures while taking an antiseizure medication

Focal seizures or myoclonic seizures

Abnormal EEG results within the previous year

Structural damage to the brain—for example, by a stroke or tumor

Antiseizure medications, although very effective, may have side effects. Many cause drowsiness, but some may make children hyperactive. For many antiseizure medications, blood tests are done periodically to determine whether the medication is impairing kidney or liver function or reducing the number of blood cells.

People taking antiseizure medications should be aware of possible side effects and should consult their doctor at the first sign of side effects.

For women who have a seizure disorder and are pregnant, taking an antiseizure medication increases the risk of miscarrying or of having a baby with a birth defect of the spinal cord, spine, or brain (neural tube defect—see table Some Medications That Can Cause Problems During Pregnancy). However, stopping the antiseizure medication may be more harmful to the woman and the baby. Having a generalized seizure during pregnancy can injure or kill the fetus. Consequently, continuing to take an antiseizure medication is usually recommended (see Seizure Disorders During Pregnancy). All women who are of childbearing age and taking an antiseizure medication should take folate supplements to reduce the risk of having a baby with a birth defect.

