Male and female sex organs develop from similar tissue in the embryo. Whether this tissue develops into male or female sex organs depends on a number of factors. One factor is the sex chromosomes, which are called X and Y. Normal males have 1 X and 1 Y chromosome. Normal females have 2 X chromosomes. Early in development, a fetus with a Y chromosome begins developing testes, which secrete the male hormone testosterone. Testosterone activates pathways that cause development of the scrotum, penis, and penile urethra (the urine passage through the penis). Without testosterone (as in a normal female fetus), the genitals become the clitoris, labia majora, and separate vaginal and urethral canals. In addition to testosterone, there are other substances made by the developing fetus that help control genital development.

There are several factors that cause male genital birth defects, but the most common problem is abnormal levels of sex hormones in the fetus before birth, particularly having too little testosterone.

Other factors that can interfere with normal development of the genitals include

Sex chromosome abnormalities

Abnormal or missing genes (the DNA code of instructions for how the body works)

Exposure of the fetus to substances, such as certain medications, drugs, and hormones, that interfere with genital development

Sometimes, the factor that causes a genital defect also causes a defect in another organ.

Children who have genital defects may have problems urinating. Later in life, they may have difficulties engaging in sexual intercourse, impaired fertility, social and psychological problems, or a combination.