Overview of Antibiotics

Each antibiotic is effective only against certain types of bacteria. In selecting an antibiotic to treat a person with an infection, doctors evaluate which bacteria are likely to be the cause. For example, some infections are caused only by certain types of bacteria. Sometimes one antibiotic is predictably effective against all of the bacteria that are most likely to be causing an infection, and so further testing may not be needed.

If infections may be caused by many different types of bacteria or by bacteria that are not predictably susceptible to antibiotics, a laboratory is asked to identify the infecting bacteria from samples of blood, urine, or tissue taken from the person (see Diagnosis of Infectious Disease). The infecting bacteria are then tested for susceptibility to a variety of antibiotics. Results of these tests usually take a day or two and thus cannot guide the initial choice of antibiotic if the infection needs to be treated immediately. In such cases, doctors typically start treatment with an antibiotic that is effective against the bacteria most likely to be causing the infection. When test results are back, doctors change the antibiotic if needed.

Antibiotics that are effective in the laboratory do not necessarily work in an infected person. The effectiveness of the treatment depends on

How well the drug is absorbed into the bloodstream (for antibiotics taken by mouth)

How much of the drug reaches the sites of infection in the body (see Drug Distribution)

How quickly the body eliminates the drug (see Drug Elimination)

These factors may vary from person to person, depending on other medications being taken, other disorders present, and the person’s age.

In selecting an antibiotic, doctors also consider the following:

The nature and seriousness of the infection

The status of the person's immune system (how well it can help the antibiotic fight the infection)

The antibiotic’s possible side effects

The possibility of allergies or other serious reactions to the antibiotic

The cost of the antibiotic

Doctors also consider how hard it may be for people to take antibiotics for the entire time prescribed and complete the full course of treatment. People may find it more difficult to complete treatment if the antibiotic must be taken very often or only at specific times (such as before meals, during meals, or after meals).

Combinations of antibiotics may be needed to treat the following: