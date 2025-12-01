Clostridioides difficile Infection

In C. difficile infection (CDI), the bacteria produce toxins that can cause inflammation of the colon (colitis) and diarrhea. It usually develops after antibiotics are taken to treat an infection. Many antibiotics alter the balance between the types and number of bacteria that live in the intestine. Thus, certain disease-causing bacteria, such as C. difficile, can overgrow and replace the harmless bacteria that normally live in the intestine. C. difficile is the most common cause of diarrhea that develops after antibiotics are taken. C. difficile infection is usually occurs when antibiotics are taken by mouth, but it also occurs when antibiotics are injected into a muscle or given by vein (intravenously).

When C. difficile bacteria overgrow, they release toxins that cause diarrhea, colitis, and sometimes formation of abnormal membranes (pseudomembranes) in the large intestine.

A deadlier strain of C. difficile is the cause of some hospital outbreaks. This strain produces substantially more toxin, causes more severe illness with greater chance of relapse, is easier to transmit, and does not respond as well to antibiotic treatment.

Almost any antibiotic can cause CDI, but clindamycin, penicillins (particularly ampicillin and amoxicillin), cephalosporins (such as ceftriaxone), and fluoroquinolones (such as levofloxacin and ciprofloxacin) have the highest risk of causing colitis. CDI can occur even after antibiotics have been taken for a very short time. Certain cancer chemotherapy medications may also lead to CDI.

Other risk factors for CDI include:

Advanced age

Having one or more other severe disorders

Staying for an extended time in the hospital

Living in a nursing home

Abdominal surgery

Having a disorder or taking a medication that decreases gastric acidity

Surgery involving the stomach, small intestine, or large intestine can upset the balance of bacteria in the digestive tract and increase the risk of developing CDI.

Medications that decrease gastric acidity include proton pump inhibitors and histamine-2 (H2) blockers, which are used to treat gastroesophageal reflux and peptic ulcer disease.

Sometimes the source of the bacteria is the person's own intestinal tract. For example, C. difficile is commonly present in the intestines of some healthy adults, hospitalized adults, and people who live in long-term care facilities (such as a nursing home). In these people, C. difficile bacteria typically do not cause symptoms or illness unless they overgrow. However, these people can spread clostridia to at-risk people. Person-to-person spread can be prevented by meticulous hand washing.

People may also get the bacteria from pets or the environment.