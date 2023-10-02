Легенево-нирковий синдром

Serologic testing

Sometimes lung and kidney biopsies

Pulmonary-renal syndrome is suspected in patients with hemoptysis not obviously attributable to other causes (eg, pneumonia, carcinoma, bronchiectasis), particularly when hemoptysis is accompanied by diffuse parenchymal infiltrates and findings suggesting renal disease.

Initial testing includes urinalysis for evidence of hematuria and red cell casts (suggesting glomerulonephritis), serum creatinine for renal function assessment, and a complete blood count for evidence of anemia. Chest x-ray is done if not yet obtained.

Definitive diagnosis requires lung biopsy, with findings of small-vessel vasculitis, or renal biopsy, with findings of glomerulonephritis with or without antibody deposition.

Pulmonary function tests and bronchoalveolar lavage are not diagnostic but can be used to help confirm diffuse alveolar hemorrhage in patients with glomerulonephritis and pulmonary infiltrates but without hemoptysis. Lavage fluid that remains hemorrhagic after sequential sampling establishes diffuse alveolar hemorrhage, especially when hematocrit is falling.

Serum antibody testing may help distinguish some causes, as in the following: