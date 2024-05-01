Лікування загострення ХОЗЛ

Noninvasive positive-pressure ventilation (eg, pressure support or positive airway pressure ventilation by face mask) is an alternative to full mechanical ventilation. Noninvasive ventilation appears to decrease the need for intubation, reduce hospital stay, and reduce mortality in patients with severe exacerbations (defined as a pH < 7.30 in hemodynamically stable patients not at immediate risk of respiratory arrest) (1).

Noninvasive ventilation appears to have no effect in patients with less severe exacerbation. However, it may be indicated for patients with less severe exacerbations whose arterial blood gases (ABGs) worsen despite initial medication or oxygen therapy or who appear to be imminent candidates for full mechanical ventilation but who do not require intubation for control of the airway or sedation for agitation. Patients who have severe dyspnea and hyperinflation and use of accessory muscles of respiration may also gain relief from positive airway pressure. Deterioration while receiving noninvasive ventilation necessitates invasive mechanical ventilation.

Deteriorating ABG values, deteriorating mental status, and progressive respiratory fatigue are indications for endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation. Ventilator settings, management strategies, and complications are discussed elsewhere. Risk factors for ventilatory dependence include

Forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) < 0.5 L

Stable ABGs with a PaO2 < 50 mm Hg, or a PaCO2 > 60 mm Hg

Severe exercise limitation

Poor nutritional status

If patients are at high risk, discussion of their wishes regarding intubation and mechanical ventilation should be initiated and documented (see Advance Directives) while their condition is stable and they are not hospitalized. However, overconcern about possible ventilator dependence should not delay management of acute respiratory failure; many patients who require mechanical ventilation can return to their pre-exacerbation level of health.

High-flow nasal oxygen therapy has also been used for patients with acute respiratory failure due to a COPD exacerbation and can be tried for those who do not tolerate noninvasive mask ventilation.

In patients who require prolonged intubation (eg, > 2 weeks), a tracheostomy is indicated to facilitate comfort, communication, and eating. With a good multidisciplinary pulmonary rehabilitation program, including nutritional and psychologic support, many patients who require prolonged mechanical ventilation can be successfully removed from a ventilator and can return to their former level of function.

Specialized programs are available for patients who remain ventilator-dependent after acute respiratory failure. Some patients can remain off the ventilator during the day. For patients with adequate home support, training of family members can permit some patients to be sent home with ventilators.

In patients with severe chronic hypercapnia who were hospitalized for an exacerbation, nocturnal non-invasive ventilation reduces hypercapnia and may improve survival (2). This treatment does not improve long-term quality of life, so implementation should involve shared decision-making with the patient.

