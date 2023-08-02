Гострий стресовий розлад (ГСР)

Self-care is crucial during and after a crisis or trauma. Self-care can be divided into 3 components:

Personal safety

Physical health and practical support

Mindfulness

Personal safety is fundamental. After a traumatic episode, people are better able to process the experience when they know that they and their loved ones are safe. It can be difficult, however, to gain complete safety during ongoing crises such as domestic abuse, war, or an infectious pandemic. During such ongoing difficulties, people should seek the guidance of experts on how they and their loved ones can be as safe as possible.

Physical health can be put at risk during and after traumatic experiences. As much as possible, the at-risk person should try to maintain a healthy schedule of eating, sleeping, and exercise. Medications and substances that sedate (eg, benzodiazepines) and intoxicate (eg, alcohol) should be used sparingly, if at all. Practical support includes assistance with housing, legal support, insurance, and other issues that need to be addressed but can be overwhelming.

A mindful approach to self-care aims to reduce the stress, boredom, anger, sadness, and isolation that traumatized people normally experience. If circumstances allow, at-risk individuals should make and follow a normal daily schedule.

Community involvement can be crucial, even if maintenance of human connection is difficult during a crisis.

It is useful to practice familiar hobbies as well as activities that sound fun and distracting: draw a picture, watch a movie, cook.

Stretching and exercise are beneficial, but self-soothing techniques such as counting one's own breaths, meditating, or self-hypnosis can also be helpful. Social connection with family and friends is also encouraged.

Under stress, people can become short-tempered, even with those they care about. Friends and family can be expecially helpful in reaching out and providing expressions of concern and comfort. Sending a nice note, making someone cookies, and offering up a smile may not only be a nice surprise for the recipient, but such actions can reduce the hopelessness and shame that tend to be part of the experience of trauma.