Нейропсихіатричні прояви, пов’язані з COVID

SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, invades the olfactory bulbs. This invasion may be the cause of alterations in smell and taste; however, it is not clear that the virus directly infects other parts of the central nervous system (CNS).

Neuropsychiatric manifestations of COVID-19 may be a secondary phenomenon rather than the result of direct brain infection; possible mechanisms include

Encephalopathy secondary to factors common in severe illness and to complications that occur during intensive care (eg, hypoxia, electrolyte abnormalities, liver and renal dysfunction)

A viral-induced immune reaction and autoimmunity

Possibly certain COVID-specific complications, such as vascular endothelial damage, a hyperinflammatory state, and/or coagulopathy

Acute, severe COVID-19 often causes systemic hypoxemia and sometimes hypoxic encephalopathy, which has numerous well-known neuropsychiatric manifestations and sequelae, including deficits in cognition and memory, personality changes, and motor impairment. Sometimes residual encephalopathy persists, and sometimes manifestations never fully resolve.

Regardless of the cause, critical illness puts patients at risk of neuropsychiatric complications, including delirium and agitation. Particularly at risk are older patients who are in an intensive care unit (ICU) and who have underlying cerebrovascular disease, heart failure, or hypertension. The risk is due to factors common to critical illness and management in an ICU rather than factors specific to the illness, including COVID-19. These factors include systemic hypoperfusion, prolonged use of sedatives and other drugs, disruption of circadian rhythm and sleep-wake cycles, metabolic derangements (eg, electrolyte abnormalities), and sepsis. When removed from their typical environment and the support of family and friends, older patients, with or without overt dementia, are particularly vulnerable.

A viral-induced immune reaction and autoimmunity may also play a role in COVID-19 pathogenesis. Many patients with severe COVID-19 experience a hyperinflammatory state with a surge of proinflammatory cytokines (a cytokine storm). Molecular mimicry, in which a foreign antigen can resemble a self-antigen, can trigger the autoimmune reaction, a potential mechanism for COVID-19–associated neuropsychiatric complications.

COVID-19–specific complications may be related to a number of factors, including the following: