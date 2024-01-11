Шкірні прояви внутрішніх захворювань

Patients with dermatomyositis who are over age 40 have an increased risk of breast, lung, ovarian, and gastrointestinal cancers.

Dermatomyositis Зображення Photo provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Dermatomyositis (Resulting From Colon Cancer) Зображення Photo courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Acute onset of multiple seborrheic keratoses (Leser-Trélat sign) may indicate underlying internal cancer, particularly adenocarcinoma. However, because of the high prevalence of seborrheic keratoses in healthy adults, this sign may be overdiagnosed.

Симптом Лезера-Трела Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis (Sweet syndrome) is sometimes associated with hematologic cancer.

Acanthosis nigricans that is associated with cancer can be of rapid onset and particularly widespread. Acquired ichthyosis or pruritus without a clearly associated dermatitis may indicate occult cancer, often lymphoma.

Acanthosis Nigricans Зображення Photos provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Paraneoplastic pemphigus is a relatively rare autoimmune blistering disease that has been associated with various cancers, including leukemias.

Carcinoid syndrome (flushing and erythema of the neck) is associated with carcinoid tumor.

Erythema gyratum repens is a rare eruption consisting of concentric erythematous lesions, resembling wood grain, which has been associated with various cancers.