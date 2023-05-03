Біль у горлі

Supraglottitis/epiglottitis and pharyngeal abscess pose a threat to the airway and must be differentiated from simple tonsillopharyngitis, which is uncomfortable but not acutely dangerous. Clinical findings help make this distinction.

With supraglottitis/epiglottitis, severe throat pain and dysphagia begin abruptly, usually with no preceding upper respiratory infection (URI) symptoms. Children often drool and have signs of toxicity. Sometimes (more often in children), patients have respiratory manifestations, with tachypnea, dyspnea, stridor, and sitting in the tripod position. If examined, the pharynx almost always appears unremarkable.

Pharyngeal abscess and tonsillopharyngitis may cause pharyngeal erythema, exudate, or both. However, some findings are more likely to occur in one condition or the other:

Pharyngeal abscess: Muffled, “hot potato” voice (speaking as if a hot object is being held in the mouth) and visible focal swelling in the posterior pharyngeal area (often with deviation of the uvula)

Tonsillopharyngitis: Often URI symptoms (eg, runny nose, cough)

Although tonsillopharyngitis is easily recognized clinically, its cause is not. Manifestations of viral and GABHS infection overlap significantly, although URI symptoms are more common with a viral cause. In adults, clinical criteria that increase suspicion of GABHS as a cause include

Tonsillar exudate

Tender lymphadenopathy

Fever or history of fever

Absence of cough

Adults with 1 or no criteria may reasonably be presumed to have viral illness. If ≥ 2 criteria are present, the likelihood of GABHS is high enough to warrant testing (1) but probably not high enough to warrant antibiotics, but this decision needs to be patient-specific (ie, threshold for testing and treatment may be lower in those at risk because of diabetes or immunocompromise). In children, testing usually is done. Although this approach is reasonable, not all experts agree on when to test for GABHS and when antibiotic treatment is indicated.

Rarer causes of tonsillopharyngitis should be considered when the following are present: