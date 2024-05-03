Як зробити люмбальну пункцію

Absolute contraindications

Suspected infection (eg, cellulitis, abscess) at or near the site of needle insertion: If possible, use an alternate, uninfected site. This involves a suboccipital (cisternal) or cervical (C1-C2) approach and is always done under fluoroscopic guidance.

Relative contraindications

Suspicion of increased intracranial pressure due to an intracranial mass (eg, tumor, brain abscess, or blood, especially if in the infratentorial space) that could precipitate transtentorial or cerebellar herniation* following lumbar puncture. If there are suggestive findings (eg, focal neurologic deficits, altered mental status, papilledema, signs of herniation), do CT or MRI before lumbar puncture. (However, risk of herniation cannot always be predicted by CT or MRI.)

Coagulopathy (eg, international normalized ratio [INR] >1.5, including therapeutic anticoagulation; thrombocytopenia [< 50,000/mcL, 50 × 10 9 /L], or pathologically increased activated partial thromboplastin time), which can lead to spinal hematoma from lumbar puncture: Consider correcting prior to procedure.†

Cardiopulmonary insufficiency or respiratory distress, which can be exacerbated by recumbent positioning during lumbar puncture

Anatomic abnormalities at the insertion site (eg, spinal fusion, laminectomy, congenital anomalies)

Bacteremia has not been shown to predispose to meningitis after lumbar puncture and thus is not a contraindication.

* When lumbar puncture is deferred, begin treatment of suspected acute bacterial meningitis or subarachnoid hemorrhage immediately. For meningitis, also do blood cultures immediately.

† Therapeutic anticoagulation (eg, for pulmonary embolism) increases the risk of bleeding with lumbar puncture, but this must be balanced against the increased risk of thrombosis (eg, stroke) if anticoagulation is reversed. If time permits, discuss any contemplated reversal with the clinician managing the patient's anticoagulation.