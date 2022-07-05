Антибіотики у новонароджених

In neonates, the extracellular fluid (ECF) constitutes up to 45% of total body weight, requiring relatively larger doses of certain antibiotics (eg, aminoglycosides) compared with adults. Lower serum albumin concentrations in premature infants may reduce antibiotic protein binding. Drugs that displace bilirubin from albumin (eg, sulfonamides, ceftriaxone) increase the risk of kernicterus.

Absence or deficiency of certain enzymes in neonates may prolong the half-life of certain antibiotics (eg, chloramphenicol) and increase the risk of toxicity. Changes in glomerular filtration rate and renal tubular secretion during the first month of life necessitate dosing changes for renally excreted drugs (eg, penicillins, aminoglycosides, vancomycin).

Таблиця Рекомендовані дози окремих парентеральних антибіотиків для новонароджених Таблиця

Таблиця Рекомендовані дози окремих аміноглікозидів для новонароджених Таблиця

Таблиця Дозування ванкоміцину для новонароджених Таблиця