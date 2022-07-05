skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Антибіотики у новонароджених

ЗаBrenda L. Tesini, MD, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry
Переглянуто/перевірено лип. 2022

    In neonates, the extracellular fluid (ECF) constitutes up to 45% of total body weight, requiring relatively larger doses of certain antibiotics (eg, aminoglycosides) compared with adults. Lower serum albumin concentrations in premature infants may reduce antibiotic protein binding. Drugs that displace bilirubin from albumin (eg, sulfonamides, ceftriaxone) increase the risk of kernicterus.

    Absence or deficiency of certain enzymes in neonates may prolong the half-life of certain antibiotics (eg, chloramphenicol) and increase the risk of toxicity. Changes in glomerular filtration rate and renal tubular secretion during the first month of life necessitate dosing changes for renally excreted drugs (eg, penicillins, aminoglycosides, vancomycin).

    (See also Overview of Neonatal Infections.)

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Рекомендовані дози окремих парентеральних антибіотиків для новонароджених

    Intervals of Administration

    Antibiotic

    Route of Administration

    Individual Dose

    Body Weight ≤ 2000 g

    Body Weight > 2000 g

    Comments

    Age

    Age

    ≤ 7 days

    8–28 days

    ≤ 7 days

    8–28 days

    Amikacin ( Дивитися таблицю: Рекомендовані дози окремих аміноглікозидів для новонароджених)

    Amphotericin B deoxycholate

    IV

    1 mg/kg

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    After dilution in 5% or 10% D/W (saline solution should not be used), infusion of a test dose of 0.1 mg/kg (maximum 1 mg) over 1 hour to assess patient’s febrile and hemodynamic response;* if no serious adverse effects are observed, infusion of a therapeutic dose (usually 0.25–1.5 mg/kg over 2–6 hours), which may be given the same day as the test dose

    After the patient improves, may give the dose every other day until therapy is complete

    Monitoring of potassium levels and hematologic and renal functions required

    Amphotericin B lipid complex

    IV

    5 mg/kg

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Amphotericin B liposomal

    IV

    5 mg/kg

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Ampicillin

    IV, IM

    50–75 mg/kg

    50 mg/kg every 12 hours

    75 mg/kg every 12 hours

    50 mg/kg every 8 hours

    50 mg/kg every 8 hours

    IV as 15- to 30-minute infusion ( 10 mg/kg/minute)

    For GBS meningitis

    IV

    75–100 mg/kg

    100 mg/kg every 8 hours

    75 mg/kg every 6 hours

    100 mg/kg every 8 hours

    75 mg/kg every 6 hours

    Azithromycin

    IV

    10 mg/kg

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    For chlamydial pneumonia, 20 mg/kg every 24 hours

    Cefazolin‡

    IV, IM

    25 mg/kg

    Every 12 hours

    Every 8 hours†

    Every 12 hours

    Every 8 hours

    Limited data

    No primary indication; not used as initial therapy for sepsis or meningitis

    Cefepime

    IV, IM

    30–50 mg/kg

    30 mg/kg every 12 hours

    30 mg/kg every 12 hours

    50 mg/kg every 12 hours

    50 mg/kg every 12 hours

    May be used for Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections (consider using 50 mg/kg every 8 hours for P. aeruginosa and other serious gram-negative pathogens)

    Sometimes used for meningitis, although usually as a 2nd-line drug and not always recommended

    Cefotaxime

    IV, IM

    50 mg/kg

    Every 12 hours

    Every 8 hours†

    Every 12 hours

    Every 8 hours

    Often a first-line therapy for neonatal meningitis

    Cefoxitin

    IV, IM

    33–35 mg/kg

    35 mg/kg every 12 hours

    33 mg/kg every 8 hours†

    33 mg/kg every 8 hours

    33 mg/kg every 8 hours

    Ceftazidime

    IV, IM

    50 mg/kg

    Every 12 hours

    Every 8 hours†

    Every 12 hours

    Every 8 hours

    Penetrates well into inflamed meninges

    70–90% of drug excreted unchanged in urine

    Ceftriaxone

    IV, IM

    50 mg/kg

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Limited data

    May cause biliary pseudolithiasis and, in jaundiced premature infants, may increase risk of bilirubin encephalopathy via displacement of bilirubin from albumin

    Contraindicated in neonates receiving or expected to receive infusions of calcium-containing solutions

    2nd-line drug for meningitis, after the first week of life (40–50 mg/kg every 12 hours or 80–100 mg/kg every 24 hours)

    Cefuroxime

    IV, IM

    50 mg/kg

    Every 12 hours

    Every 8 hours†

    Every 12 hours

    Every 8 hours

    Fluconazole

    For treatment

    IV

    12 mg/kg

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Loading dose of 25 mg/kg followed 24 hours later by maintenance dose listed

    For prophylaxis

    IV

    6 mg/kg

    Twice weekly

    Twice weekly

    Twice weekly

    Twice weekly

    Gentamicin, tobramycin ( Дивитися таблицю: Рекомендовані дози окремих аміноглікозидів для новонароджених)

    Meropenem

    For meningitis

    IV

    40 mg/kg

    Every 12 hours

    Every 8 hours§

    Every 8 hours

    Every 8 hours

    For sepsis, intra-abdominal infection§

    IV

    20–30 mg/kg

    20 mg/kg every 12 hours

    20 mg/kg every 8 hours§

    20 mg/kg every 8 hours

    30 mg/kg every 8 hours

    Nafcillin, oxacillin

    For meningitis

    IV, IM

    50 mg/kg

    Every 12 hours

    Every 8 hours†

    Every 8 hours

    Every 6 hours

    Monitoring of CBC and liver tests required

    Excretion may be decreased due to renal and hepatic immaturity, leading to possible accumulation in serum, which may have adverse effects

    For other diseases

    IV, IM

    25 mg/kg

    Every 12 hours

    Every 8 hours†

    Every 8 hours

    Every 6 hours

    Oxacillin (see Nafcillin, oxacillin)

    Penicillin G, benzathine

    IM

    50,000 units/kg

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Penicillin G, crystalline (aqueous)

    For congenital syphilis, other indications

    IV

    50,000 units/kg

    Every 12 hours

    Every 8 hours

    Every 12 hours

    Every 8 hours

    For GBS meningitis

    IV

    100,000 units/kg

    Every 6 hours

    Every 6 hours

    Every 6 hours

    Every 6 hours

    Penicillin G, procaine

    IM

    50,000 units/kg

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    CAUTION: Sterile abscess and procaine toxicity

    Piperacillin/tazobactam

    IV (dose based on piperacillin component)

    80–100 mg/kg

    100 mg/kg every 8 hours

    80 mg/kg every 6 hours║

    80 mg/kg every 6 hours

    80 mg/kg every 6 hours

    Rifampin

    IV

    10 mg/kg

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Tobramycin ( Дивитися таблицю: Рекомендовані дози окремих аміноглікозидів для новонароджених)

    Vancomycin ()

    Dosing based on gestational age and serum creatinine ()

    * The need to administer a test dose of amphotericin B is controversial.

    † Use the dose for age ≤ 7 days until 14 days of age if the birth weight is < 1000 g.

    ‡ Cefazolin does not cross the blood-brain barrier.

    § Adjust dosage after 14 days of age instead of after 7 days of age.

    ║ When postmenstrual age reaches > 30 weeks.

    CBC = complete blood count; GBS = group B streptococcus.

    Adapted from Bradley JS, Nelson JD: Nelson's Pediatric Antimicrobial Therapy, ed. 24. Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2018.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Рекомендовані дози окремих аміноглікозидів для новонароджених

    Interval of Administration

    Aminoglycoside

    Route of Administration

    Individual Dose

    < 30 Week Gestation

    30–34 Week Gestation

    ≥ 35 Week Gestation

    Comments

    Postnatal Age

    Postnatal Age

    Postnatal Age

    0–14 days

    > 14 days

    0–10 days

    > 10 days

    0–7 days

    > 7 days

    Amikacin*

    IV, IM

    15–17 mg/kg

    15 mg/kg every 48 hours

    15 mg/kg every 24 hours

    15 mg/kg every 24 hours

    15 mg/kg every 24 hours

    15 mg/kg every 24 hours

    17.5 mg/kg every 24 hours

    Monitoring of serum drug levels required

    Peak level target 20–35 mg/L (34.2–59.8 micromol/L) or 10 × MIC; trough < 7 mg/L (12 micromol/L)

    Dose reduction required for impaired renal function

    Gentamicin*, tobramycin

    IV, IM

    4–5 mg/kg

    5 mg/kg every 48 hours

    5 mg/kg every 36 hours

    5 mg/kg every 36 hours

    5 mg/kg every 36 hours

    4 mg/kg every 24 hours

    5 mg/kg every 24 hours

    Monitoring of serum drug levels required

    Peak level target 6–12 mg/L (12.5–25.1 micromol/L) or 10 × MIC; trough < 2 mg/L (4.2 micromol/L)

    Dose reduction required for impaired renal function

    * Sample should be obtained 30 minutes after a 30-minute IV infusion.

    MIC = minimum inhibitory concentration.

    Adapted from Bradley JS, Nelson JD: Nelson's Pediatric Antimicrobial Therapy, ed. 24. Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2018.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Дозування ванкоміцину для новонароджених

    Serum Creatinine (mg/dL)

    Dose* (IV)

    Interval of Administration

    ≤ 28 Week Gestation

    > 28 Week Gestation

    < 0.5

    < 0.7

    15 mg/kg

    Every 12 hours

    0.5–0.7

    0.7–0.9

    20 mg/kg

    Every 24 hours

    0.8–1

    1–1.2

    15 mg/kg

    Every 24 hours

    1.1–1.4

    1.3–1.6

    10 mg/kg

    Every 24 hours

    > 1.4

    > 1.6

    15 mg/kg

    Every 48 hours

    * Dose is given by slow IV infusion, over at least 60 minutes. Begin with a 20 mg/kg loading dose. Ideally, adjust dosage to achieve 24 hours AUC:MIC of 400 mg • hours/L. If this calculation cannot be done, monitor serum trough level (target typically = 10–12 mcg/mL [6.9–8.3 micromol/L]).

    AUC = area under the plasma concentration–time curve; MIC = minimum inhibitory concentration.

    Adapted from Bradley JS, Nelson JD: Nelson's Pediatric Antimicrobial Therapy, ed. 24. Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2018.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Рекомендовані дози обраних пероральних антибіотиків для новонароджених*

    Interval of Administration

    Antibiotic

    Dose

    Body Weight ≤ 2000 g†

    Body Weight > 2000 g

    Comments

    Postnatal Age

    Postnatal Age

    ≤ 7 days

    8–28 days

    ≤ 7 days

    8–28 days

    Amoxicillin (may be combined with clavulanate)

    15 mg/kg

    Every 12 hours

    Every 12 hours

    Limited data for use in neonates < 2000 g

    Higher doses may be used for severe infections or anthrax

    Use only the 125 mg/5 mL suspension if combined with clavulanate

    Azithromycin

    10 mg/kg

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Preferred drug for treatment or prevention of pertussis in neonates < 1 month

    10 mg/kg given once/day for 5 days

    May be used for treatment of chlamydial ophthalmia, most commonly 20 mg/kg every 24 hours for 3 days

    Associated with idiopathic hypertrophic pyloric stenosis, but less commonly than with erythromycin

    Erythromycin

    10 mg/kg

    Every 6 hours

    Every 6 hours

    Every 6 hours

    Every 6 hours

    For chlamydial infections or pertussis in neonates > 1 month

    Associated with idiopathic hypertrophic pyloric stenosis

    Fluconazole

    Loading dose of 25 mg/kg followed 24 hours later by maintenance dose listed

    During the 1st 2 weeks of life, adjustment of dosing interval to every 48 hours may be necessary

    For treatment

    12 mg/kg

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    For minor candidal infections (eg, thrush), 6 mg/kg on day 1, then 3 mg/kg/dose every 24–72 hours

    For prophylaxis

    6 mg/kg

    Twice/week

    Twice/week

    Twice/week

    Twice/week

    Rifampin

    10 mg/kg

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    Every 24 hours

    For treatment

    Additional dosing regimens may be used for Haemophilus influenzae type b and meningococcal disease prophylaxis

    * Unless otherwise stated, doses are for neonates (≤ 28 days postnatal age).

    † Use ≤ 7 days dosing until 14 days old if the birth weight is < 1000 g.

    Adapted from Bradley JS, Nelson JD: Nelson's Pediatric Antimicrobial Therapy, ed. 24. Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2018.

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.