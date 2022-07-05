Антибіотики у новонароджених

In neonates, the extracellular fluid (ECF) constitutes up to 45% of total body weight, requiring relatively larger doses of certain antibiotics (eg, aminoglycosides) compared with adults. Lower serum albumin concentrations in premature infants may reduce antibiotic protein binding. Drugs that displace bilirubin from albumin (eg, sulfonamides, ceftriaxone) increase the risk of kernicterus.
Absence or deficiency of certain enzymes in neonates may prolong the half-life of certain antibiotics (eg, chloramphenicol) and increase the risk of toxicity. Changes in glomerular filtration rate and renal tubular secretion during the first month of life necessitate dosing changes for renally excreted drugs (eg, penicillins, aminoglycosides, vancomycin).
(See also Overview of Neonatal Infections.)
Рекомендовані дози окремих парентеральних антибіотиків для новонароджених
Intervals of Administration
Antibiotic
Route of Administration
Individual Dose
Body Weight ≤ 2000 g
Body Weight > 2000 g
Comments
Age
Age
≤ 7 days
8–28 days
≤ 7 days
8–28 days
Amikacin ( Дивитися таблицю: Рекомендовані дози окремих аміноглікозидів для новонароджених)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Amphotericin B deoxycholate
IV
1 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
After dilution in 5% or 10% D/W (saline solution should not be used), infusion of a test dose of 0.1 mg/kg (maximum 1 mg) over 1 hour to assess patient’s febrile and hemodynamic response;* if no serious adverse effects are observed, infusion of a therapeutic dose (usually 0.25–1.5 mg/kg over 2–6 hours), which may be given the same day as the test dose
After the patient improves, may give the dose every other day until therapy is complete
Monitoring of potassium levels and hematologic and renal functions required
Amphotericin B lipid complex
IV
5 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
—
Amphotericin B liposomal
IV
5 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
—
Ampicillin
IV, IM
50–75 mg/kg
50 mg/kg every 12 hours
75 mg/kg every 12 hours
50 mg/kg every 8 hours
50 mg/kg every 8 hours
IV as 15- to 30-minute infusion (≤ 10 mg/kg/minute)
For GBS meningitis
IV
75–100 mg/kg
100 mg/kg every 8 hours
75 mg/kg every 6 hours
100 mg/kg every 8 hours
75 mg/kg every 6 hours
Azithromycin
IV
10 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
For chlamydial pneumonia, 20 mg/kg every 24 hours
Cefazolin‡
IV, IM
25 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours†
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours
Limited data
No primary indication; not used as initial therapy for sepsis or meningitis
Cefepime
IV, IM
30–50 mg/kg
30 mg/kg every 12 hours
30 mg/kg every 12 hours
50 mg/kg every 12 hours
50 mg/kg every 12 hours
May be used for Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections (consider using 50 mg/kg every 8 hours for P. aeruginosa and other serious gram-negative pathogens)
Sometimes used for meningitis, although usually as a 2nd-line drug and not always recommended
Cefotaxime
IV, IM
50 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours†
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours
Often a first-line therapy for neonatal meningitis
Cefoxitin
IV, IM
33–35 mg/kg
35 mg/kg every 12 hours
33 mg/kg every 8 hours†
33 mg/kg every 8 hours
33 mg/kg every 8 hours
—
Ceftazidime
IV, IM
50 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours†
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours
Penetrates well into inflamed meninges
70–90% of drug excreted unchanged in urine
Ceftriaxone
IV, IM
50 mg/kg
—
—
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Limited data
May cause biliary pseudolithiasis and, in jaundiced premature infants, may increase risk of bilirubin encephalopathy via displacement of bilirubin from albumin
Contraindicated in neonates receiving or expected to receive infusions of calcium-containing solutions
2nd-line drug for meningitis, after the first week of life (40–50 mg/kg every 12 hours or 80–100 mg/kg every 24 hours)
Cefuroxime
IV, IM
50 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours†
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours
—
Fluconazole
—
For treatment
IV
12 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Loading dose of 25 mg/kg followed 24 hours later by maintenance dose listed
For prophylaxis
IV
6 mg/kg
Twice weekly
Twice weekly
Twice weekly
Twice weekly
Gentamicin, tobramycin ( Дивитися таблицю: Рекомендовані дози окремих аміноглікозидів для новонароджених)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Meropenem
—
For meningitis
IV
40 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours§
Every 8 hours
Every 8 hours
For sepsis, intra-abdominal infection§
IV
20–30 mg/kg
20 mg/kg every 12 hours
20 mg/kg every 8 hours§
20 mg/kg every 8 hours
30 mg/kg every 8 hours
Nafcillin, oxacillin
—
For meningitis
IV, IM
50 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours†
Every 8 hours
Every 6 hours
Monitoring of CBC and liver tests required
Excretion may be decreased due to renal and hepatic immaturity, leading to possible accumulation in serum, which may have adverse effects
For other diseases
IV, IM
25 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours†
Every 8 hours
Every 6 hours
Oxacillin (see Nafcillin, oxacillin)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Penicillin G, benzathine
IM
50,000 units/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
—
Penicillin G, crystalline (aqueous)
—
For congenital syphilis, other indications
IV
50,000 units/kg
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours
Every 12 hours
Every 8 hours
For GBS meningitis
IV
100,000 units/kg
Every 6 hours
Every 6 hours
Every 6 hours
Every 6 hours
Penicillin G, procaine
IM
50,000 units/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
CAUTION: Sterile abscess and procaine toxicity
Piperacillin/tazobactam
IV (dose based on piperacillin component)
80–100 mg/kg
100 mg/kg every 8 hours
80 mg/kg every 6 hours║
80 mg/kg every 6 hours
80 mg/kg every 6 hours
—
Rifampin
IV
10 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Tobramycin ( Дивитися таблицю: Рекомендовані дози окремих аміноглікозидів для новонароджених)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
* The need to administer a test dose of amphotericin B is controversial.
† Use the dose for age ≤ 7 days until 14 days of age if the birth weight is < 1000 g.
‡ Cefazolin does not cross the blood-brain barrier.
§ Adjust dosage after 14 days of age instead of after 7 days of age.
║ When postmenstrual age reaches > 30 weeks.
CBC = complete blood count; GBS = group B streptococcus.
Adapted from Bradley JS, Nelson JD: Nelson's Pediatric Antimicrobial Therapy, ed. 24. Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2018.
Рекомендовані дози окремих аміноглікозидів для новонароджених
Interval of Administration
Aminoglycoside
Route of Administration
Individual Dose
< 30 Week Gestation
30–34 Week Gestation
≥ 35 Week Gestation
Comments
Postnatal Age
Postnatal Age
Postnatal Age
0–14 days
> 14 days
0–10 days
> 10 days
0–7 days
> 7 days
Amikacin*
IV, IM
15–17 mg/kg
15 mg/kg every 48 hours
15 mg/kg every 24 hours
15 mg/kg every 24 hours
15 mg/kg every 24 hours
15 mg/kg every 24 hours
17.5 mg/kg every 24 hours
Monitoring of serum drug levels required
Peak level target 20–35 mg/L (34.2–59.8 micromol/L) or 10 × MIC; trough < 7 mg/L (12 micromol/L)
Dose reduction required for impaired renal function
Gentamicin*, tobramycin
IV, IM
4–5 mg/kg
5 mg/kg every 48 hours
5 mg/kg every 36 hours
5 mg/kg every 36 hours
5 mg/kg every 36 hours
4 mg/kg every 24 hours
5 mg/kg every 24 hours
Monitoring of serum drug levels required
Peak level target 6–12 mg/L (12.5–25.1 micromol/L) or 10 × MIC; trough < 2 mg/L (4.2 micromol/L)
Dose reduction required for impaired renal function
* Sample should be obtained 30 minutes after a 30-minute IV infusion.
MIC = minimum inhibitory concentration.
Adapted from Bradley JS, Nelson JD: Nelson's Pediatric Antimicrobial Therapy, ed. 24. Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2018.
Дозування ванкоміцину для новонароджених
Serum Creatinine (mg/dL)
Dose* (IV)
Interval of Administration
≤ 28 Week Gestation
> 28 Week Gestation
< 0.5
< 0.7
15 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
0.5–0.7
0.7–0.9
20 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
0.8–1
1–1.2
15 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
1.1–1.4
1.3–1.6
10 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
> 1.4
> 1.6
15 mg/kg
Every 48 hours
* Dose is given by slow IV infusion, over at least 60 minutes. Begin with a 20 mg/kg loading dose. Ideally, adjust dosage to achieve 24 hours AUC:MIC of 400 mg • hours/L. If this calculation cannot be done, monitor serum trough level (target typically = 10–12 mcg/mL [6.9–8.3 micromol/L]).
AUC = area under the plasma concentration–time curve; MIC = minimum inhibitory concentration.
Adapted from Bradley JS, Nelson JD: Nelson's Pediatric Antimicrobial Therapy, ed. 24. Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2018.
Рекомендовані дози обраних пероральних антибіотиків для новонароджених*
Interval of Administration
Antibiotic
Dose
Body Weight ≤ 2000 g†
Body Weight > 2000 g
Comments
Postnatal Age
Postnatal Age
≤ 7 days
8–28 days
≤ 7 days
8–28 days
Amoxicillin (may be combined with clavulanate)
15 mg/kg
—
—
Every 12 hours
Every 12 hours
Limited data for use in neonates < 2000 g
Higher doses may be used for severe infections or anthrax
Use only the 125 mg/5 mL suspension if combined with clavulanate
Azithromycin
10 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Preferred drug for treatment or prevention of pertussis in neonates < 1 month
10 mg/kg given once/day for 5 days
May be used for treatment of chlamydial ophthalmia, most commonly 20 mg/kg every 24 hours for 3 days
Associated with idiopathic hypertrophic pyloric stenosis, but less commonly than with erythromycin
Erythromycin
10 mg/kg
Every 6 hours
Every 6 hours
Every 6 hours
Every 6 hours
For chlamydial infections or pertussis in neonates > 1 month
Associated with idiopathic hypertrophic pyloric stenosis
Fluconazole
Loading dose of 25 mg/kg followed 24 hours later by maintenance dose listed
During the 1st 2 weeks of life, adjustment of dosing interval to every 48 hours may be necessary
For treatment
12 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
For minor candidal infections (eg, thrush), 6 mg/kg on day 1, then 3 mg/kg/dose every 24–72 hours
For prophylaxis
6 mg/kg
Twice/week
Twice/week
Twice/week
Twice/week
Rifampin
10 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
For treatment
Additional dosing regimens may be used for Haemophilus influenzae type b and meningococcal disease prophylaxis
* Unless otherwise stated, doses are for neonates (≤ 28 days postnatal age).
† Use ≤ 7 days dosing until 14 days old if the birth weight is < 1000 g.
Adapted from Bradley JS, Nelson JD: Nelson's Pediatric Antimicrobial Therapy, ed. 24. Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2018.