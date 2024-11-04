(Синдром Шегрена')

Clinical criteria

Eye and salivary gland testing

Autoantibodies

Sometimes salivary gland biopsy

Sjögren syndrome should be suspected in patients with gritty or dry eyes or dry mouth, enlarged salivary glands, peripheral neuropathy, purpura, or unexplained distal renal tubular acidosis. Such patients should receive diagnostic tests that can include evaluation of the eyes and salivary glands and serologic tests.

Different criteria have been proposed for classification of primary Sjögren syndrome. Modifications to the American-European classification criteria for primary Sjögren syndrome were proposed in 2016 (see table EULAR/ACR Criteria for the Classification of Primary Sjögren Syndrome) (1). Not every patient who receives a clinical diagnosis of Sjögren syndrome fulfills the proposed criteria, but the criteria provide useful guidance for evaluation and are applied to patients who have at least 1 symptom of eye or oral dryness:

Eye symptoms: ≥ 3 months of daily, persistent, troublesome dry eyes, recurrent sensation of sand or gravel in the eyes, or use of tear substitutes ≥ 3 times a day

Oral symptoms: > 3 months of daily dry mouth sensation or daily use of liquids to aid in swallowing dry food

To fulfill the criteria, patients must have at least 1 symptom of eye or oral dryness, must have a score of ≥ 4 (see table EULAR/ACR Criteria for the Classification of Primary Sjögren Syndrome), and must not have any of the following exclusion criteria:

History of radiation treatment to the head and neck

Active hepatitis C infection (confirmed by polymerase chain reaction)

Advanced HIV infection

Sarcoidosis

Amyloidosis

Graft-vs-host disease

IgG4-related disease

Таблиця Критерії класифікації первинного синдрому Шегрена за EULAR/ACR Таблиця

The most common causes of dry eyes and dry mouth (sicca symptoms) are aging and medications, but when parotid enlargement occurs in addition to sicca symptoms, diseases such as hepatitis C, HIV, bulimia, and sarcoidosis should be differentiated from Sjögren syndrome. When submandibular glands are enlarged, particularly in patients with a history of pancreatitis, IgG4-related disease (characterized by lymphoplasmacytic infiltration and fibrosis of various organs) should be considered.

Eye signs should be evaluated with the Schirmer test, which measures the quantity of tears secreted in 5 minutes after irritation from a filter paper strip placed under each lower eyelid. A healthy person normally moistens 15 mm of each paper strip. Most people with Sjögren syndrome moisten < 5 mm, although approximately 15% of test results are false-positive and 15% are false-negative. Ocular staining with an eye drop of rose bengal or lissamine green solution is highly specific. The total ocular staining score (OSS) for each eye is recorded (2). Slit-lamp examination showing a fluorescein tear breakup in < 10 seconds is also suggestive.

Salivary gland involvement can be confirmed by abnormally low saliva production (≤ 0.1 mL/minute) as measured by salivary flow, sialography, or salivary scintiscanning, although these tests are used infrequently. Saliva production can be qualitatively evaluated by several methods (3), including looking for normal pooling of saliva under the tongue. Alternatively, a tongue blade can be held against the buccal mucosa for 10 seconds. If the tongue blade falls off immediately when released, salivary flow is considered normal. The more difficulty encountered removing the tongue blade, the more severe the dryness. In women, the lipstick sign, where lipstick adheres to the front teeth, may be a useful indicator of dry mouth.

Autoantibodies that may support the diagnosis include autoantibodies to Ro (SSA autoantibodies—see Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)) or to nuclear antigens (termed La or SSB autoantibodies), antinuclear antibodies (ANA), or an elevated level of antibodies against gamma-globulin. Rheumatoid factor is present in > 70% of patients (4). Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) is elevated in 70% of patients, 33% have anemia, and up to 25% have leukopenia. Only SSA (Ro) autoantibodies are included as part of the classification criteria.

Histopathology is assessed by biopsy of minor salivary glands in the buccal mucosa. Salivary gland biopsy is usually reserved for patients in whom the diagnosis cannot be established by autoantibody testing or when a major organ is involved. Histopathologic involvement is confirmed if labial minor salivary glands show multiple large foci of lymphocytes with atrophy of acinar tissue. Biopsy can be complicated by protracted dysesthesias.