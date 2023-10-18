Специфічні медичні протипоказання до дайвінгу
Contraindication
Specific Examples or Adverse Effects
Lung disorders
Active asthma
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
History of spontaneous pneumothorax
Lung cysts or bullae
Chronic hypercapnia
Cardiovascular disorders
History of significant ventricular arrhythmias
Hemodynamically significant intracardiac shunt or any right-to-left shunt (eg, atrial septal defect, tetralogy of Fallot)
Psychologic disorders
Structural disorder
Unrepaired hernia
Neurologic disorders
Metabolic disorders
Extreme obesity
Type 1 or type 2 diabetes mellitus treated with insulin (a relative contraindication)
Ear, nose, and throat disorders
Upper respiratory infection
Pregnancy
Possible risk of birth defects and fetal injury due to decompression sickness
Habitual air-swallowing
Gastrointestinal overinflation during ascent due to swallowing pressurized air at depth
Poor exercise tolerance
Inadequate physiologic response to adverse diving conditions
Severe gastroesophageal reflux
Aggravated by loss of gravity effect on the abdomen during submersion
Children < 10 years
Incomplete understanding of the physics and physiology needed for safe diving