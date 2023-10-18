skip to main content
Деякі причини гострої втрати зору

Cause

Suggestive Symptoms or Signs

Diagnostic Approach

Acute loss of vision without eye pain

Amaurosis fugax

Monocular blindness lasting minutes to hours (typically < 5 minutes when due to cerebrovascular disease)

Sometimes Hollenhorst plaque (refractile object at the site of arterial occlusion)

Sometimes normal eye examination

Stroke workup:

  • Carotid ultrasonography

  • Echocardiography

  • MRI or CT of the brain

  • Electrocardiography (ECG)

  • Continuous monitoring of cardiac rhythm

  • Immediate referral to stroke center if available

Arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy (usually in patients with giant cell [temporal] arteritis)

Sometimes pale and swollen optic disk with surrounding hemorrhages, occlusion of retinal artery or its branches

Sometimes only vision loss

Sometimes headache, jaw or tongue claudication, temporal artery tenderness or swelling

Sometimes proximal myalgias with stiffness (due to polymyalgia rheumatica)

Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), C-reactive protein (CRP), platelet count

Temporal artery biopsy

Functional loss of vision (uncommon)

Normal pupillary light reflexes, positive optokinetic nystagmus, no objective abnormalities on eye examination

Sometimes exaggerated severity of an organic eye disorder

Often inability to write name or bring outstretched hands together

Sometimes indifferent affect despite severity of claimed loss of vision

History and physical examination

If diagnosis is in doubt, ophthalmic evaluation and visual evoked responses

Macular hemorrhage due to neovascularization in age-related macular degeneration

Blood within or deep to retina in and around the macula

Ophthalmic evaluation

Nonarteritic ischemic optic neuropathy

Optic disk edema and hemorrhages

Sometimes loss of inferior and central visual fields

Risk factors (eg, diabetes, hypertension, hypotensive episode)

ESR, CRP, and platelet count

Consideration of temporal artery biopsy to exclude giant cell arteritis

Ocular migraine

Scintillating scotomata, mosaic patterns, or complete loss of vision lasting usually 10–60 minutes and often followed by headache

Bilateral, but may be seem monocular if the scotoma is off-center (ie, a visual disturbance in the right hemifield of both eyes might be perceived as in the right eye only)

Often in young patients

History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination

Retinal artery occlusion

Nearly instantaneous onset, sometimes Hollenhorst plaque (refractile object at the site of arterial occlusion)

Pale retina and cherry-red fovea only visible after several hours from onset

Sometimes Hollenhorst plaque (refractile object at the site of arterial occlusion)

Risk factors for vascular disease

Stroke workup:

  • ESR, CRP, and platelet count to exclude giant cell arteritis

  • Carotid ultrasonography

  • Echocardiography

  • Consideration of MRI or CT of brain

  • ECG

  • Continuous monitoring of cardiac rhythm

  • Immediate referral to stroke center if available

Retinal detachment

Recent increase in floaters, photopsias (flashing lights), or both

Visual field defect

Abnormal retinal examination (eg, detached retina appears as a pale billowing parachute)

Risk factors (eg, trauma, eye surgery, severe myopia; in men, advanced age)

Ophthalmic evaluation

Sometimes ocular ultrasonography

Retinal vein occlusion

Frequent, multiple, widely distributed retinal hemorrhages

Risk factors (eg, diabetes, hypertension, hyperviscosity syndrome, sickle cell anemia)

Ophthalmic evaluation

Transient ischemic attack or stroke

Bilaterally symmetric (homonymous) field defects, no effect on visual acuity in the intact parts of the visual field (bilateral occipital lesions are the exception and are uncommon but can occur due to basilar artery occlusion)

Risk factors for atherosclerosis

Stroke workup:

  • Carotid ultrasonography

  • Echocardiography

  • Consideration of MRI or CT of the brain

  • ECG

  • Continuous monitoring of cardiac rhythm

  • Immediate referral to stroke center if available

Vitreous hemorrhage

Previous floaters or spider web in vision

Risk factors (eg, diabetes, retinal tear, sickle cell anemia, trauma)

Ophthalmic evaluation

Possible ocular ultrasonography to assess retina

Acute loss of vision with eye pain

Acute angle-closure glaucoma

Halos around lights, nausea, headache, photophobia, conjunctival injection, corneal edema, shallow anterior chamber, intraocular pressure usually > 40 mm Hg

Immediate ophthalmic evaluation

Gonioscopy

Corneal ulcer

Ulcer visible with fluorescein staining, slit-lamp examination, or both

Risk factors (eg, injury, contact lens use)

Ophthalmic evaluation

Endophthalmitis

Floaters, conjunctival injection, decreased red reflex, hypopyon, or a combination

Risk factors (infection after eye surgery or ocular injection, traumatic ruptured globe, intraocular foreign body [eg, after hammering metal on metal], fungemia, or bacteremia)

Immediate ophthalmic evaluation with microbiologic testing (eg, Gram stain and culture of aspirates for endogenous endophthalmitis, blood and urine cultures)

Optic neuritis

Usually mild pain with eye movement, afferent pupillary defect (occurs early)

Visual field defects, typically central

Abnormal color vision testing results

Sometimes optic disk edema

Gadolinium-enhanced MRI to diagnose multiple sclerosis and related disorders

