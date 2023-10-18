Деякі причини гострої втрати зору
Cause
Suggestive Symptoms or Signs
Diagnostic Approach
Acute loss of vision without eye pain
Amaurosis fugax
Monocular blindness lasting minutes to hours (typically < 5 minutes when due to cerebrovascular disease)
Sometimes Hollenhorst plaque (refractile object at the site of arterial occlusion)
Sometimes normal eye examination
Arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy (usually in patients with giant cell [temporal] arteritis)
Sometimes pale and swollen optic disk with surrounding hemorrhages, occlusion of retinal artery or its branches
Sometimes only vision loss
Sometimes headache, jaw or tongue claudication, temporal artery tenderness or swelling
Sometimes proximal myalgias with stiffness (due to polymyalgia rheumatica)
Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), C-reactive protein (CRP), platelet count
Temporal artery biopsy
Functional loss of vision (uncommon)
Normal pupillary light reflexes, positive optokinetic nystagmus, no objective abnormalities on eye examination
Sometimes exaggerated severity of an organic eye disorder
Often inability to write name or bring outstretched hands together
Sometimes indifferent affect despite severity of claimed loss of vision
History and physical examination
If diagnosis is in doubt, ophthalmic evaluation and visual evoked responses
Macular hemorrhage due to neovascularization in age-related macular degeneration
Blood within or deep to retina in and around the macula
Ophthalmic evaluation
Nonarteritic ischemic optic neuropathy
Optic disk edema and hemorrhages
Sometimes loss of inferior and central visual fields
Risk factors (eg, diabetes, hypertension, hypotensive episode)
ESR, CRP, and platelet count
Consideration of temporal artery biopsy to exclude giant cell arteritis
Ocular migraine
Scintillating scotomata, mosaic patterns, or complete loss of vision lasting usually 10–60 minutes and often followed by headache
Bilateral, but may be seem monocular if the scotoma is off-center (ie, a visual disturbance in the right hemifield of both eyes might be perceived as in the right eye only)
Often in young patients
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination
Nearly instantaneous onset, sometimes Hollenhorst plaque (refractile object at the site of arterial occlusion)
Pale retina and cherry-red fovea only visible after several hours from onset
Sometimes Hollenhorst plaque (refractile object at the site of arterial occlusion)
Risk factors for vascular disease
Recent increase in floaters, photopsias (flashing lights), or both
Visual field defect
Abnormal retinal examination (eg, detached retina appears as a pale billowing parachute)
Risk factors (eg, trauma, eye surgery, severe myopia; in men, advanced age)
Ophthalmic evaluation
Sometimes ocular ultrasonography
Frequent, multiple, widely distributed retinal hemorrhages
Risk factors (eg, diabetes, hypertension, hyperviscosity syndrome, sickle cell anemia)
Ophthalmic evaluation
Bilaterally symmetric (homonymous) field defects, no effect on visual acuity in the intact parts of the visual field (bilateral occipital lesions are the exception and are uncommon but can occur due to basilar artery occlusion)
Risk factors for atherosclerosis
Vitreous hemorrhage
Previous floaters or spider web in vision
Risk factors (eg, diabetes, retinal tear, sickle cell anemia, trauma)
Ophthalmic evaluation
Possible ocular ultrasonography to assess retina
Acute loss of vision with eye pain
Halos around lights, nausea, headache, photophobia, conjunctival injection, corneal edema, shallow anterior chamber, intraocular pressure usually > 40 mm Hg
Immediate ophthalmic evaluation
Gonioscopy
Ulcer visible with fluorescein staining, slit-lamp examination, or both
Risk factors (eg, injury, contact lens use)
Ophthalmic evaluation
Floaters, conjunctival injection, decreased red reflex, hypopyon, or a combination
Risk factors (infection after eye surgery or ocular injection, traumatic ruptured globe, intraocular foreign body [eg, after hammering metal on metal], fungemia, or bacteremia)
Immediate ophthalmic evaluation with microbiologic testing (eg, Gram stain and culture of aspirates for endogenous endophthalmitis, blood and urine cultures)
Usually mild pain with eye movement, afferent pupillary defect (occurs early)
Visual field defects, typically central
Abnormal color vision testing results
Sometimes optic disk edema
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI to diagnose multiple sclerosis and related disorders