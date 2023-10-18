Приклади розладів, пов’язаних із дефектами нейротрансмісії
Disorder
Pathophysiology
Treatment
Neurotransmitter imbalance
Extracellular beta-amyloid deposits, intracellular neurofibrillary tangles, and senile plaques, particularly in the limbic system (eg, hippocampus), in the association area of the cortex, and in neurons that synthesize and use acetylcholine (eg, in the basal nucleus of Meynert and its wide projections to the cortex)
Cholinesterase inhibitors (donepezil, rivastigmine, galantamine) delay synaptic degradation of acetylcholine and thus modestly improve cognitive function and memory.
Memantine, an NMDA-receptor antagonist, may slow progression of the disease and increase autonomy.
Future treatments may involve drugs that increase H2S levels in the brain and thus improve short-term memory or affect NO levels in the brain and thus improve long-term memory.
May reflect reduced activity of GABA, perhaps due to imbalance of endogenous inhibitors, stimulators of the GABA receptor, or both
May also involve imbalances in norepinephrine and 5-HT responses
Benzodiazepines increase the probability of opening chloride channels modulated by GABA through GABA-A receptor activation.
SSRIs are the drugs of choice for long-term treatment because tolerance to benzodiazepines can develop.
Possible hyperserotonemia, which occurs in 30–50% of autistic people, with no evidence of central 5-HT abnormalities
SSRIs and risperidone may be helpful.
Injury (eg, trauma, hypoxia, prolonged seizures) stimulating excessive release of excitatory neurotransmitters (eg, glutamate) and accumulation of intracellular calcium, which contribute to neuronal death
In experimental models of ischemia and injury, calcium channel blockers, glycine, and older NMDA-receptor antagonists (eg, dextromethorphan, ketamine) may reduce the extent of neuronal loss, but these drugs are not effective in people.
Complex abnormalities in cholinergic, catecholaminergic (noradrenergic, dopaminergic) and serotonergic (5-HT) transmission
Possible involvement of other hormones and neuropeptides (eg, substance P, dopamine, acetylcholine, GABA)
Antidepressants downregulate receptors indirectly or directly by inhibiting reuptake of 5-HT (as with SSRIs) and norepinephrine or dopamine or by blocking MAO.
Blockade of 5-HT2A/2C (a type of 5-HT receptor abundant in the prefrontal area) may increase the efficacy of SSRIs (eg, trazodone).
Seizures consisting of sudden synchronous high-frequency firing by localized groups of neurons in certain brain areas, perhaps caused by increased activity of glutamate or reduced activity of GABA
Phenytoin, lamotrigine, carbamazepine, valproate, topiramate, and some other antiseizure drugs (eg, zonisamide, oxcarbazepine) stabilize voltage-dependent sodium channels.
Ethosuximide and gabapentin decrease certain calcium currents.
Phenytoin also reduces excessive neurotransmitter release.
Lamotrigine may decrease levels of glutamate and aspartate.
Phenobarbital and benzodiazepines enhance GABA activation by affecting the GABA-A receptor–chloride channel complex.
Tiagabine blocks GABA glial uptake.
Valproate increases levels of GABA.
Topiramate increases GABA activity.
Huntington disease (chorea)
Major neuronal damage in the cortex and striatum due to polyglutamine expansion (encoded by CAG repeat), produced by an abnormal gene on chromosome 4 (the abnormal gene overproduces the protein huntingtin, which may combine with molecules that induce excessive stimulation of cells by excitatory amino acid neurotransmitters such as glutamate)
No specific treatment exists, but drugs that block NMDA receptors may block the toxic effects of excess glutamate.
GABA-mimetic drugs are ineffective.
Increased norepinephrine and dopamine activity, reduced 5-HT levels, and abnormal glutamate neurotransmission
Lithium is the traditional first choice. It reduces norepinephrine release and increases 5-HT synthesis.
Valproate and lamotrigine are beneficial, possibly by normalizing glutamate transmission.
Topiramate blocks voltage-dependent sodium channels, augments GABA activity at some subtypes of the GABA-A receptor, antagonizes the AMPA/kainate subtype of the glutamate receptor, and inhibits the carbonic anhydrase enzyme, particularly isozymes II and IV.
Gabapentin is thought to bind to the alpha-2/delta subunit (1 and 2) of the voltage-dependent calcium channel in the CNS.
Carbamazepine and oxcarbazepine stabilize voltage dependent sodium channels.
Blockage of dopamine (D2) receptors by drugs (eg, antipsychotic drugs, methylphenidate) or abrupt withdrawal of a dopaminergic agonist, resulting in muscle rigidity, fever, change in mental status, and autonomic instability
Treatment with a D2 agonist (eg, bromocriptine) reverses the disordered neurotransmission.
Other drugs are also used as needed (eg, dantrolene, a direct muscular blocker, is used to block the muscle spasms).
Tissue injury, which causes release of substance P and glutamate in the posterior horn of the spinal cord and release of other macromolecules that mediate pain signals, such as CGRP (which can dilate cranial blood vessels and lead to migraine pain) and neurokinin A and bradykinin (which are localized primarily in the lamina II and IV of the spinal cord)
Further modulation of these signals by endorphins (in the spinal cord) and by 5-HT and norepinephrine (in the descending pathways that originate in the brain)
NSAIDs inhibit prostaglandin synthesis selectively (with COX-2 inhibitors—eg, celecoxib, parecoxib) or nonselectively (with COX-1 and -2 inhibitors—eg, ibuprofen, naproxen) and reduce pain impulse formation.
Opioid analgesics (eg, morphine) activate endorphin-enkephalin (mu, delta, and kappa) receptors, reducing pain impulse transmission.
New treatments that can block CGRP receptors can treat pain in the nervous system. These treatments alter CGRP signaling and thus alleviate pain during migraines; they may be considered for treatment of facial pain, diabetic neuropathies, and pain after cancer treatments.
Inhibition of the dopaminergic system due to blockage of dopaminergic receptors by antipsychotic drugs
Anticholinergic drugs reduce cholinergic activity and restore balance between cholinergic and dopaminergic systems.
Loss of dopaminergic neurons of the pars compacta in the substantia nigra and other areas, with reduced levels of dopamine and metenkephalin, altering the dopamine/acetylcholine balance and resulting in striatal acetylcholine overactivity
Levodopa reaches the synaptic cleft, is taken up by the axon through presynaptic nigral neurons, and is decarboxylated to dopamine, which is secreted into the cleft to activate dendritic dopamine receptors. Amantadine increases the presynaptic release of dopamine; dopamine agonists stimulate dopamine receptors, although bromocriptine, pramipexole, and ropinirole bind only to D2, D3, and D4 dopamine receptor subtypes.
Anticholinergic drugs reduce activity of the cholinergic system, restoring the balance of dopamine and acetylcholine.
MAO-B inhibitors prevent reuptake of dopamine, increasing its levels. Selegiline, an MAO-B inhibitor, blocks dopamine breakdown and thus prolongs the response to levodopa and allows the dosage of carbidopa/levodopa to be reduced.
Catechol O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors also inhibit dopamine breakdown.
Increased presynaptic release, synthesis of dopamine, sensitivity or density of postsynaptic dopamine receptors, or a combination
Antipsychotic drugs block dopamine receptors and reduce dopaminergic overactivity to normal.
Haloperidol preferentially blocks D2 and D3 receptors (high affinity) and D4 receptors (low affinity) in mesocortical areas.
Clozapine has a high affinity for binding D4 and 5-HT2 receptors, suggesting 5-HT system involvement in the pathogenesis of schizophrenia and its response to treatment. Clozapine has a significant risk of leukopenia.
Olanzapine and risperidone, similar to haloperidol, also have high affinity for 5-HT2 and D2 receptors.
Hypersensitive dopamine receptors due to chronic blockade by antipsychotic drugs
Reducing doses of antipsychotics may reduce hypersensitivity of dopamine receptors; however, in some cases, changes can be irreversible.
Normal neurotransmitters that are blocked or destroyed by the immune system
Reflects inactivation of acetylcholine receptors and postsynaptic histochemical changes at the neuromuscular junction due to autoimmune reactions
Anticholinesterase drugs inhibit acetylcholinesterase, increase acetylcholine levels at the junction, and stimulate remaining receptors, increasing muscle activity.
Decreased neuronal uptake of neurotransmitters
Destruction of upper and lower motor neurons, possibly caused in part by glutamate neurotoxicity
Riluzole, which inhibits glutamate transmission, modestly extends survival.
Normal neurotransmitters but ion channel defects
Episodic ataxias
Defective voltage-gated potassium channels, causing distal rippling and incoordination (myokymia)
Treatment with acetazolamide is effective in some types of episodic ataxia.
Hyperkalemic periodic paralysis
Decreased sodium channel inactivation
Severe attacks may be terminated by calcium gluconate, glucose, and insulin.
Hypokalemic periodic paralysis
Defective voltage-gated calcium channels
Acute attacks can be terminated by potassium salts.
Acetazolamide is effective for prevention.
Antibodies that decrease presynaptic release of acetylcholine
Corticosteroids, 3,4-diaminopyridine (DAP), guanidine, IVIG, and plasmapheresis can be helpful.
Paramyotonia congenita
Defective voltage-gated sodium channels, causing cold-induced myotonia and episodic weakness
Mexiletine (a sodium channel blocker) and acetazolamide (a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor) may be helpful.
Rasmussen encephalitis
Postviral production of antibodies to glutamate receptors, affecting glutamate-gated channels
Most distinctive form of epilepsia partialis continua
Corticosteroids and antiviral drugs are usually ineffective.
Functional hemispherectomy (eg, cutting the corpus callosum) can control seizures if spontaneous remission does not occur.
Startle disease (hyperekplexia, stiff baby syndrome)
Mutation in the gene for the alpha-1 subunit of the glycine-gated channel
Characterized by stiffness, nocturnal myoclonus, and an exaggerated startle reflex, with hyperreflexia and falling
Clonazepam or certain other antiseizure drugs (eg, phenytoin, phenobarbital, diazepam, valproate) may result in improvement.
Poisoning
Inhibition of acetylcholine release from motor neurons by toxin from Clostridium botulinum
No specific drug therapy exists.
Tiny amounts of the toxin are used to treat certain dystonias, spasticity, neuropathic pain, and migraines or cosmetically to reduce skin wrinkles.
Amanita muscaria: Contains ibotenic acid (which has effects similar to those of glutamate) and a metabolite similar to muscimol (which has effects similar to those of GABA)
Inocybe and Clitocybe spp: Stimulation of muscarinic receptors by muscarine and related compounds
Treatment is supportive because no drugs reverse the effects on neurotransmission.
Atropine helps reverse muscarinic manifestations.
Irreversible inhibition of acetylcholinesterase and marked increase in acetylcholine levels in synaptic cleft
Pralidoxime removes toxin from acetylcholinesterase and helps reverse nicotinic as well as muscarinic manifestations.
Atropine helps rapidly reverse muscarinic effects.
Snake venom from Bungarus multicinctus (Taiwanese banded krait)
Blocks acetylcholine receptors at neuromuscular junction by alpha-Bungarus toxin
Antivenom appears to be effective and is available.
* Eaton-Lambert syndrome is an antibody-mediated paraneoplastic syndrome that typically occurs in small cell lung cancer. It can be present before the tumor manifests.
CGRP = calcitonin gene-related peptide; CRF = corticotropin (ACTH)-releasing factor; GABA = gamma-aminobutyric acid; H2S = hydrogen sulfide; 5-HT = serotonin; IVIG = IV immune globulin; MAO = monoamine oxidase; MAO-B = MAO type B; NMDA = N-methyl-d-aspartate; NO = nitric oxide; NSAID = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug; PIP2 = phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate; SSRI = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor.