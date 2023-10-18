skip to main content
Поширені причини серцевої недостатності у дітей

Age at Onset

Causes

In utero

Chronic anemia with subsequent high-output heart failure

Large systemic arteriovenous fistulas (eg, cerebral vein of Galen shunt)

Myocardial dysfunction secondary to myocarditis

Sustained intrauterine tachycardia

Birth through first few days

Any of the above

Critical aortic stenosis or critical coarctation

Ebstein anomaly with severe tricuspid and/or pulmonic regurgitation

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome

Intrauterine or neonatal paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia

Metabolic disorders (eg, hypoglycemia, hypothermia, severe metabolic acidosis)

Neonatal sepsis

Perinatal asphyxia with myocardial damage

Severe intrauterine anemia (hydrops fetalis)

Total anomalous pulmonary venous return with severe obstruction (usually infracardiac type)

Up to 1 month

Any of the above

Coarctation of the aorta, with or without associated abnormalities

Complete heart block with or without associated structural heart anomalies

Large left-to-right shunts in preterm infants (eg, patent ductus arteriosus)

Transposition of the great arteries with a large ventricular septal defect

Infancy (especially 6 to 8 weeks)

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia (right ventricular failure)

Complete atrioventricular septal defects

Patent ductus arteriosus

Persistent truncus arteriosus

Rare metabolic disorders (eg, glycogen storage disease type II, also called Pompe disease)

Single ventricle

Supraventricular tachycardia

Ventricular septal defect

Childhood

Acute cor pulmonale (caused by upper airway obstructions such as large tonsils)

Acute rheumatic fever with carditis

Acute severe hypertension (eg, with acute glomerulonephritis)

Total anomalous pulmonary venous return (unobstructed)

Bacterial endocarditis

Chronic anemia (severe)

Dilated cardiomyopathy

Iron overload due to altered iron metabolism (hereditary hemachromatosis) or due to frequent transfusions (eg, for thalassemia major)

Nutritional deficiencies

Valvular heart disorders due to congenital or acquired cardiac disease (eg, rheumatic fever)

Viral myocarditis

Volume overload in a noncardiac disorder

