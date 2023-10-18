Поширені причини серцевої недостатності у дітей
Age at Onset
Causes
In utero
Chronic anemia with subsequent high-output heart failure
Large systemic arteriovenous fistulas (eg, cerebral vein of Galen shunt)
Myocardial dysfunction secondary to myocarditis
Sustained intrauterine tachycardia
Birth through first few days
Any of the above
Critical aortic stenosis or critical coarctation
Ebstein anomaly with severe tricuspid and/or pulmonic regurgitation
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome
Intrauterine or neonatal paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia
Metabolic disorders (eg, hypoglycemia, hypothermia, severe metabolic acidosis)
Neonatal sepsis
Perinatal asphyxia with myocardial damage
Severe intrauterine anemia (hydrops fetalis)
Total anomalous pulmonary venous return with severe obstruction (usually infracardiac type)
Up to 1 month
Any of the above
Coarctation of the aorta, with or without associated abnormalities
Complete heart block with or without associated structural heart anomalies
Large left-to-right shunts in preterm infants (eg, patent ductus arteriosus)
Transposition of the great arteries with a large ventricular septal defect
Infancy (especially 6 to 8 weeks)
Bronchopulmonary dysplasia (right ventricular failure)
Complete atrioventricular septal defects
Rare metabolic disorders (eg, glycogen storage disease type II, also called Pompe disease)
Single ventricle
Supraventricular tachycardia
Childhood
Acute cor pulmonale (caused by upper airway obstructions such as large tonsils)
Acute rheumatic fever with carditis
Acute severe hypertension (eg, with acute glomerulonephritis)
Total anomalous pulmonary venous return (unobstructed)
Bacterial endocarditis
Chronic anemia (severe)
Iron overload due to altered iron metabolism (hereditary hemachromatosis) or due to frequent transfusions (eg, for thalassemia major)
Nutritional deficiencies
Valvular heart disorders due to congenital or acquired cardiac disease (eg, rheumatic fever)
Viral myocarditis
Volume overload in a noncardiac disorder