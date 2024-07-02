Фактори, що сприяють мікробній інвазії

Some microorganisms are more virulent because they do the following:

Impair antibody production

Destroy protective antibodies

Resist the lytic effects of serum complement

Resist the oxidative steps in phagocytosis

Produce superantigens

Many microorganisms have mechanisms that impair antibody production by inducing suppressor cells, blocking antigen processing, and inhibiting lymphocyte mitogenesis.

Many mucosal pathogens, including Neisseria gonorrhoeae, N. meningitidis, S. pneumoniae, and H. pneumoniae, produce proteases that cleave immunoglobulin A (IgA). IgA is the predominant immunoglobulin class produced at mucosal surfaces.

Resistance to the lytic effects of serum complement confers virulence.

Some organisms resist the oxidative steps in phagocytosis. For example, Legionella and Listeria either do not elicit or actively suppress the oxidative step, whereas other organisms produce enzymes (eg, catalase, glutathione reductase, superoxide dismutase) that mitigate the oxidative products.

Some viruses and bacteria produce superantigens that bypass the immune system, cause nonspecific activation of inordinate numbers of naive T cells, and thus cause excessive and potentially destructive inflammation mediated by massive release of proinflammatory cytokines (eg, staphylococcal and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome).