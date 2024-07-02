Гостра мезентеріальна ішемія

Clinical diagnosis more important than diagnostic tests

Mesenteric angiography or CT angiography if diagnosis unclear

Mesenteric Ischemia (CT Angiogram) Зображення Image provided by Parswa Ansari, MD.

Early diagnosis of mesenteric ischemia is particularly important because mortality increases significantly once intestinal infarction has occurred (1). Mesenteric ischemia must be considered in any patient > 50 with known risk factors or predisposing conditions who develops sudden, severe abdominal pain.

Patients with clear peritoneal signs should proceed directly to the operating room for both diagnosis and treatment. For others, selective mesenteric angiography or CT angiography is the diagnostic procedure of choice. Magnetic resonance angiography can be used if there is a contraindication to standard IV contrast.

Other imaging studies and serum markers can show abnormalities but lack sensitivity and specificity early in the course of the disease when diagnosis is most critical. Plain abdominal radiographs are useful mainly in ruling out other causes of pain (eg, perforated viscus), although portal venous gas or pneumatosis intestinalis may be seen late in the disease. These findings also appear on CT, which may also directly visualize vascular occlusion—more accurately on the venous side. Doppler ultrasound can sometimes identify arterial occlusion, but sensitivity is low. MRI is very accurate in proximal vascular occlusion but is less accurate in distal vascular occlusion.

Serum markers (eg, creatine kinase, lactate) rise with necrosis but are nonspecific findings that are seen later.