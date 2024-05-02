Тромбоцитопенія: інші причини

Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) occurs in up to 1% of patients receiving unfractionated heparin. Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia may occur even when very-low-dose heparin (eg, used in flushes to keep IV or arterial lines open) is used. The mechanism is usually immunologic.

Bleeding rarely occurs, but more commonly platelets clump excessively, causing vessel obstruction, leading to paradoxical arterial and venous thromboses, which may be life threatening (eg, thromboembolic occlusion of limb arteries, stroke, acute myocardial infarction).

Heparin should be stopped immediately in any patient who becomes thrombocytopenic and develops a new thrombosis or whose platelet count decreases by more than 50% pending results of tests done to detect antibodies to heparin bound to platelet factor 4.

Anticoagulation with a nonheparin anticoagulant (eg, argatroban, bivalirudin, fondaparinux) should be substituted at least until platelet recovery.

Low-molecular-weight heparin (LMWH) is less immunogenic than unfractionated heparin but cannot be used to anticoagulate patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia because most HIT antibodies cross-react with LMWH. Fondaparinux is an acceptable alternative in many patients, but, given its long 17-hour half-life, it is not appropriate in those patients who may soon need a procedure or have a high bleeding risk. Warfarin should not be substituted for heparin in patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. In patients who require subsequent warfarin anticoagulation, warfarin should be started only after the platelet count has recovered.

In some patients with HIT, the use of the direct oral anticoagulants (apixaban, rivaroxaban) can be considered.