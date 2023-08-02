skip to main content
Дефіцит протеїну Z

ЗаMichael B. Streiff, MD, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено серп. 2023

Because protein Z helps inactivate coagulation factor Xa, deficiency or dysfunction of protein Z predisposes to venous thrombosis (mainly in patients who also have other clotting abnormalities).

    (See also Overview of Thrombotic Disorders.)

    Protein Z, a vitamin K–dependent protein, functions as a cofactor to down-regulate coagulation by forming a complex with the plasma protein, Z-dependent protease inhibitor (ZPI). The complex predominantly inactivates factor Xa on phospholipid surfaces.

    The consequence of protein Z or ZPI congenital deficiency, or of acquired autoantibodies to protein Z, in the pathophysiology of thrombosis, fetal loss, and cancer (ovarian or gastric) is not completely clear; however, a defect of either protein Z or ZPI may make thrombosis more likely if an affected patient also has another congenital coagulation abnormality (eg, factor V Leiden) or an acquired autoantibody against a phospholipid-bound protein (an antiphospholipid antibody).

    Testing for protein Z deficiency is not part of routine thrombophilia testing. Quantification of protein Z, ZPI, and protein Z autoantibodies is done in specialized regional laboratories by plasma electrophoresis, immunoblotting, and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay.

    It is not yet known whether anticoagulant therapy or prophylaxis is indicated in protein Z or ZPI deficiency.

