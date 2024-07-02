Загальні відомості про терапію злоякісних новоутворень

Treatment of cancer involves destroying malignant cells. Curative treatment requires eliminating all cells capable of causing cancer recurrence in a person's lifetime. The major modalities of therapy are
Surgery (for local and local-regional disease)
Radiation therapy (for local and local-regional disease)
Systemic cancer therapy (for systemic disease)
Surgery may be used alone or in combination with other modalities. The size, type, and location of the cancer may determine operability and outcome. Sometimes neoadjuvant chemotherapy is administered to decrease tumor size, to facilitate optimal surgical resection. The presence of metastases typically precludes curative surgery.
Radiation therapy is used to treat many cancers, particularly those that are radiosensitive, are localized, and can be completely encompassed within a radiation field. Radiation therapy is often combined with surgery or systemic therapy.
Systemic cancer treatment modalities include
Conventional cytotoxic chemotherapy (eg, fluorouracil, methotrexate, daunorubicin, cyclophosphamide)
Endocrine therapy (for selected hormone-sensitive cancers, eg, prostate, breast, endometrium)
Immune therapy, including monoclonal antibodies, interferons, biologic response modifiers, tumor vaccines, and cell therapies
Differentiating agents (eg, retinoids for acute promyelocytic leukemia and isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (IDH2) inhibitors for acute myeloid leukemia)
Targeted therapies that exploit the growing knowledge of genomics and cellular and molecular biology (eg, imatinib for chronic myeloid leukemia)
Often, modalities are combined to create a treatment program that is appropriate for the patient, based on patient and tumor characteristics as well as patient preferences. Various modalities may be used as the primary treatment or before or after the primary treatment. Terminology (1) used to describe types of cancer therapy includes:
Neoadjuvant therapy: Treatment given before the primary treatment (usually before surgery) to decrease tumor size and thus optimize the primary treatment (eg, make complete surgical resection feasible).
Primary treatment: The main treatment given for a malignancy after initial diagnosis. It is given with curative intent, if possible.
Adjuvant therapy: Additional cancer treatment given after the primary treatment to lower the risk that the cancer will recur.
Palliative care: Specialized medical care for people with serious illnesses focused on providing relief from the symptoms, pain, and stress of a serious illness. The goal is to improve quality of life for both the patient and the family. For cancer, palliative care may include therapies, such as surgery, radiation therapy, or chemotherapy, to remove, decrease size, or slow growth of a tumor that is causing pain (2).
Overall treatment should be coordinated among a radiation oncologist, surgeon, and medical oncologist, where appropriate. Choice of modalities constantly evolves, and numerous controlled research trials continue. When available and appropriate, clinical trial participation should be considered and discussed with patients.
Treatment decisions should weigh the likelihood of adverse effects against the likelihood of benefit; these decisions require frank communication and often the involvement of a multidisciplinary cancer team. Patient preferences for how to live out the end of life (see Advance Directives) should be established early in the course of cancer treatment despite the difficulties of discussing death at such a sensitive time.
Відповідь на лікування злоякісних новоутворень
Various terms are used to describe the response to treatment (see table Defining Response to Cancer Treatment). Disease-free or progression-free survival often serves as an indicator of cure and varies with cancer type. For example, lung, colon, bladder, large cell lymphomas, and testicular cancers are usually considered cured after 5 years of disease-free survival. However, breast and prostate cancers may recur long after 5 years, an event indicating tumor dormancy; a 10-year disease-free interval is more indicative of cure in these cancers.
Визначення відповіді на лікування злоякісних новоутворень
Term
Definition
Cure
Long-term absence of symptoms or signs of a disease, although patients who appear to be cured may still have cancer cells that could eventually cause recurrence
Complete remission (complete response)
No evidence of cancer
Partial response
Substantial (usually > 50%) reduction in size of a cancer
Stable disease
Neither improving nor worsening
Disease-free survival
Interval between achieving a complete remission and recurrence or death, whichever occurs first
Progression-free interval
Time from start of treatment (or random assignment in a randomized trial) to progression
Overall survival
Time from diagnosis or start of therapy to death
Survival rates with the different modalities, alone and in combination, are listed for selected cancers (see table 5-Year Survival in Various Types of Cancer) (3, 4).
5-річне виживання при окремих типах раку
Type
5-year Survival (%)
Acute lymphocytic leukemia (children and adults)
72.0
Acute myeloid leukemia
31.9
Bladder
78.4
Bones and joints
68.2
Brain and other nervous system
33.4
Breast (female)
91.1
Cervix
67.4
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia
88.5
Chronic myeloid leukemia
70.0
Colon and rectum
65.0
Esophagus
21.6
Hodgkin lymphoma
88.9
Kidney and renal pelvis
768.1
Larynx
61.5
Liver and intrahepatic bile duct
21.7
Lung and bronchus
26.7
Melanoma
94.1
Myeloma
61.1
Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
74.3
Oral cavity and pharynx
69.0
Ovary
50.9
Pancreas
12.8
Prostate
97.5
Soft tissue (including heart cancer)
65.9
Small intestine
70.2
Stomach
36.4
Testis
95.0
Thyroid
98.4
Uterus
80.8
Vulva
69.6
Data from the United States National Cancer Institute: Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End-Results Program. https://seer.cancer.gov/statistics/ . Information represents 5-year relative survival, 2014–2020.
Симптоматичне лікування
Regardless of prognosis, quality of life in cancer patients may improve with nutritional support, effective pain management, other symptomatic palliative care, and psychiatric and social support of the patient and family.
Above all, patients must know that the clinical team will remain involved and accessible for support, regardless of the prognosis. For patients with incurable disease, hospice or other related end-of-life care programs are important parts of cancer treatment. For more information pertaining to patients with incurable disease, see The Dying Patient.
Довідкові матеріали
1. National Cancer Institute: NCI Dictionaries. NCI Dictionary of Cancer Terms - NCI. Accessed May 31, 2024.
2. Center to Advance Palliative Care: About Palliative Care. Accessed May 31, 2024.
3. American Cancer Society. Cancer Facts & Figures 2024. Atlanta, American Cancer Society. 2024.
4. American Cancer Society. Global Cancer Facts & Figures 5th Edition. Atlanta: American Cancer Society. 2024.