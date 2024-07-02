Імунотерапія злоякісних новоутворень

In passive cellular immunotherapy, specific effector cells are directly infused, and are not induced within the patient.

Lymphokine-activated killer (LAK) cells are produced from the patient’s T cells or NK cells, which are extracted from the blood and grown in a cell culture system with the lymphokine interleukin-2 (IL-2). The LAK cells produced are then returned to the patient’s blood or can be injected into the cancer. Animal studies have shown that LAK cells are more effective against cancer cells than are endogenous T cells, presumably because of their greater number. Clinical trials of LAK cells in humans are ongoing, but this approach has not gained widespread use, and is generally considered less effective than other cell therapies (1, 2, 3, 4).

Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) may have greater anti-cancer activity than LAK cells. These cells are grown in culture in a manner similar to LAK cells. However, the progenitor cells consist of T cells isolated from resected tumor tissue. This process theoretically provides a line of T cells with greater tumor specificity than those obtained from the blood. Clinical studies have shown promise (5).

Genetically modified T cells can express

In contrast to TCR T cells, CAR T cells recognize only relatively large proteins on the surface of tumor cells. Therefore CAR T cells and TCR T cells may represent complementary approaches to cancer therapy.

Concomitant use of interferon enhances the expression of major histocompatibility complex (MHC) antigens and TAAs on tumor cells, thereby augmenting the killing of tumor cells by the infused effector cells.