Ashkan Emadi, MD, PhD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Hematologist, Medical Oncologist
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Doctorate: Organic Chemistry, Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, IL
- Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
- Residency: Internal medicine, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH
- Fellowship: Hematology/Medical Oncology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD
- Medical School: Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran
Сертифікати
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Medical Oncology
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Hematology
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Excellence in Translational Research Award, Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Department of Pathology, awarded for translational research in targeting mitochondrial pathways for cancer treatment
- Research Training Award for Fellows, American Society of Hematology
- Faculty Teacher of the Year Award, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology (2013 and 2017)
- The author, co-author, or editor of nearly 200 research articles, presentations in national and international scientific meetings, book chapters, and three novel fully illustrated books, including a unique Cancer Pharmacology textbook. His work has been published in top tier journals, such as New England Journal of Medicine, Blood, Leukemia, American Journal of Hematology, British Journal of Haematology, and JAMA.
- 1) Ashkan Emadi , Judith E. Karp. Acute Leukemia: An Illustrated Guide to Diagnosis and Treatment. Demos Medical Publishing, New York, NY, 2017, 368 pages; ISBN: 9781620701003, ebook ISBN: 9781617052774, Image Bank ISBN: 9780826172686, LCCN: 2016055279, Copyright© 2018 Springer Publishing Company. 2) Ashkan Emadi, Judith E. Karp. Cancer Pharmacology: An Illustrated Manual of Anticancer Drugs. Demos Medical Publishing, New York, NY, 2019, 312 pages; ISBN 13: 9780826162038, EISBN: 9780826162045. 3) Ashkan Emadi, Judith E. Karp. Cancer Pharmacology: An Illustrated Manual of Anticancer Drugs. Second Edition. Demos Medical Publishing, New York, NY, 2023; ISBN: 0826149324, ISBN13: 9780826149329.
- Martin and Mary Kilpatrick Award, Illinois Institute of Technology, for exceptional ability and promise in chemistry and outstanding achievement in chemical research
- Letter of Honor, Illinois Institute of Technology, awarded for recognition of The Highest Standards of Academic Achievement
Глави посібника та коментарі