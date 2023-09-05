Порушення коагуляції, спричинені циркулюючими антикоагулянтами

In patients without hemophilia, cyclophosphamide, corticosteroids, or rituximab are used to eliminate inhibitors

In patients with hemophilia, immune tolerance induction with long-term high-dose factor replacement is used to eliminate inhibitors

In patients without hemophilia who develop factor inhibitors, therapy with cyclophosphamide, corticosteroids, or rituximab (monoclonal antibody to CD20 on lymphocytes) is used to suppress autoantibody production. In some patients, the autoantibodies may disappear spontaneously.

In patients with hemophilia A, factor VIII inhibitors are eliminated with immune tolerance induction using high-dose factor VIII replacement. Some protocols include immunosupression in patients with refractory disease.

In patients with hemophilia B and factor IX inhibitors, exposure to factor IX can cause anaphylactic reactions and nephrotic syndrome. Desensitization to factor IX combined with immunosuppression is a potential strategy to facilitate immune tolerance induction in these patients.

Recombinant human factor VIIa is used to treat acute bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors or patients without hemophilia who develop factor VIII or IX autoantibodies. Activated prothrombin complex concentrates can also be used to treat bleeding in patients with factor VIII inhibitors with or without hemophilia A. Because activated prothrombin complex concentrates contain factor IX, they cannot be used for treating patients with factor IX inhibitors. (1).

Emicizumab is a recombinant humanized bispecific monoclonal antibody that binds to both factor IX and factor X, links them into a factor Xase-like active complex that obviates the need for factor VIII. Emicizumab can be used to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in patients with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.

Fitusiran and concizumab are under investigation for the treatment of acquired anti-factor VIII or anti-factor IX antibodies (2, 3).

Also in clinical trials is a B-domain depleted form of recombinant porcine factor VIII (4) that has reduced cross-reactivity with anti-human antibody inhibitors of factor VIII.