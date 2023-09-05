Скринінг та профілактика раку шийки матки

Cervical cancer is a common gynecologic malignancy and a major cause of cancer deaths in low- and middle-resource countries (1, 2). Effective screening and prevention methods are available and have been proven to reduce cervical cancer incidence and mortality (3, 4).

Cervical cancer screening is recommended for all women in the United States, with variations across major medical organizations regarding the starting age, choice of tests, and frequency of screening.

In 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) initiated a global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem, with the following goals to be met by 2030 (see WHO: Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative):

90% of girls are fully vaccinated with HPV vaccine by age 15 years

70% of women are screened with a high-performance test by age 35 and again by 45

90% of women identified with cervical disease (precancer or invasive cancer) receive treatment

Screening for Cervical Cancer Routine cervical cancer screening effectively detects preinvasive and early-stage disease and decreases cervical cancer incidence and mortality rates. Two types of screening tests for cervical abnormalities are used: Testing for high-risk HPV genotypes

Pap test (cervical cytology) If Pap and HPV testing are not available (eg, in resource-limited settings), visual inspection of the cervix after application of acetic acid or Lugol iodine is an alternative screening method. Cervical screening guidelines vary somewhat; general guidelines include (see table Cervical Cancer Screening): 21 to 25 years: Starting age for screening

21 to 29 years: Options include Pap test alone every 3 years (preferred by the United States Preventive Services Task Force [USPSTF, 1]); HPV test alone every 5 years (preferred by the American Cancer Society [ACS, 2]); or Pap and HPV co-testing every 5 years

20 to 65 years: Options include Pap and HPV co-testing every 5 years (preferred by USPSTF); HPV test alone every 5 years (preferred by ACS); or Pap test alone every 3 years

> 65 years: Testing is stopped if an adequate series of previous tests have been normal across the preceding 10 years; testing should be continued if women have not had adequate normal test results, or started if they have not been screened previously For patients screened with a Pap test alone, if the cytology result is ASCUS (atypical squamous cells of undetermined significance), which is an inconclusive finding, HPV testing is the preferred method of follow-up evaluation; this approach is called reflex HPV testing. If HPV testing is negative, screening tests should be repeated in 3 years. If HPV testing is positive, colposcopy should be done. For women who have had a total hysterectomy (cervix and uterus removed) and do not have a history of cervical cancer or high-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia, further screening is not indicated. Таблиця Скринінг на рак шийки матки Таблиця The Papanicolaou test (cervical cytology) was developed in 1928 and was a major advancement in screening for cervical cancer. Cervical cytology results are reported using standardized terminology, the Bethesda System (see table Bethesda Classification of Cervical Cytology). Таблиця Класифікація Бетесда цитології шийки матки Таблиця Довідкові матеріали щодо скринінгу 1. US Preventive Services Task Force, Curry SJ, Krist AH, et al: Screening for Cervical Cancer: US Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation Statement. JAMA. 2018;320(7):674-686. doi:10.1001/jama.2018.10897 2. Fontham ETH, Wolf AMD, Church TR, et al: Cervical cancer screening for individuals at average risk: 2020 guideline update from the American Cancer Society. CA Cancer J Clin 70(5):321-346, 2020. doi:10.3322/caac.21628