skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Баланіт, постит та баланопостит

ЗаPatrick J. Shenot, MD, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Переглянуто/перевірено серп. 2023

Balanitis is inflammation of the glans penis, posthitis is inflammation of the prepuce, and balanoposthitis is inflammation of both.

Inflammation of the head of the penis most commonly occurs in people with poor hygiene. It has both infectious and noninfectious causes (see table Causes of Penile Inflammation). Often, no cause can be found.

Balanitis usually leads to posthitis except in circumcised patients.

The following conditions predispose to balanoposthitis:

Phimosis interferes with adequate hygiene. Subpreputial secretions may become infected with anaerobic bacteria, resulting in inflammation.

Chronic balanoposthitis increases the risk of

Таблиця
Таблиця

Symptoms and Signs of Balanitis, Posthitis, and Balanoposthitis

Pain, irritation, and a subpreputial discharge often occur 2 or 3 days after sexual intercourse. Phimosis, superficial ulcerations, and inguinal adenopathy may follow.

Diagnosis of Balanitis, Posthitis, and Balanoposthitis

  • Clinical evaluation and selective testing

History should include investigation of latex condom use. The skin should be examined for lesions that suggest a dermatosis capable of genital involvement. Patients should be tested for both infectious and noninfectious causes, especially candidiasis. Blood should be tested for fasting glucose and glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1C).

Treatment of Balanitis, Posthitis, and Balanoposthitis

  • Hygiene and treatment of specific causes

  • Sometimes subpreputial irrigation

  • Sometimes circumcision

Hygiene measures should be instituted and specific causes treated. Subpreputial irrigation to remove secretions and detritus may be necessary. If phimosis persists after inflammation has resolved, circumcision should be considered. Circumcision reduces the risk of balanitis and appears to reduce the risk of HIV infection by about 50 to 60% in men who have sex with HIV-positive females (1).

Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування

  1. 1. Auvert B, Taljaard D, Lagarde E, et al: Randomized, controlled intervention trial of male circumcision for reduction of HIV infection risk: The ANRS 1265 Trial. PLoS Med 2(11):e298, 2005. doi: 10.1371/journal.pmed.0020298

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.