Баланіт, постит та баланопостит

Balanitis is inflammation of the glans penis, posthitis is inflammation of the prepuce, and balanoposthitis is inflammation of both.

Inflammation of the head of the penis most commonly occurs in people with poor hygiene. It has both infectious and noninfectious causes (see table Causes of Penile Inflammation). Often, no cause can be found.

Balanitis usually leads to posthitis except in circumcised patients.

The following conditions predispose to balanoposthitis:

Diabetes mellitus

Phimosis (tight, nonretractable prepuce)

Phimosis interferes with adequate hygiene. Subpreputial secretions may become infected with anaerobic bacteria, resulting in inflammation.

Chronic balanoposthitis increases the risk of

Symptoms and Signs of Balanitis, Posthitis, and Balanoposthitis Pain, irritation, and a subpreputial discharge often occur 2 or 3 days after sexual intercourse. Phimosis, superficial ulcerations, and inguinal adenopathy may follow.

Diagnosis of Balanitis, Posthitis, and Balanoposthitis Clinical evaluation and selective testing History should include investigation of latex condom use. The skin should be examined for lesions that suggest a dermatosis capable of genital involvement. Patients should be tested for both infectious and noninfectious causes, especially candidiasis. Blood should be tested for fasting glucose and glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1C).