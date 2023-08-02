skip to main content
Ураження шкіри пеніса

ЗаPatrick J. Shenot, MD, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Переглянуто/перевірено серп. 2023

    Common skin disorders and infections can cause cutaneous penile lesions (see table Causes of Cutaneous Penile Lesions).

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Причини ураження шкіри пеніса

    Category

    Cause

    Common skin disorders

    Allergic or irritant contact dermatitis

    Balanitis xerotica obliterans

    Carcinoma in situ: Also known as erythroplasia of Queyrat, Bowen disease

    Fixed drug eruptions

    Papulosquamous or systemic disorders

    Psoriasis

    Squamous cell carcinoma

    Sexually transmitted infections*

    Chancroid

    Genital herpes

    Genital warts (condylomata acuminata)

    Granuloma inguinale

    Syphilis

    Rare infectious causes

    Fungal infections

    Herpes zoster

    Lymphogranuloma venereum

    Tuberculosis

    Облітеруючий ксеротичний баланіт

    This lesion, another name for lichen sclerosus et atrophicus in men, is an indurated, blanched area near the tip of the glans surrounding and often constricting the meatus. It results from chronic inflammation and may lead to phimosis, paraphimosis, or urethral stricture. Topical medications, including corticosteroids, tacrolimus, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatory medications (eg, clobetasol), may be used, but their efficacy is limited. Surgery is required in severe cases.

    Карцинома in situ

    Carcinoma in situ can include

    • Erythroplasia of Queyrat: Squamous cell carcinoma in situ of the glans or prepuce

    • Bowen disease of the penis: Squamous cell carcinoma in situ of the penile skin

    • Paget disease of the nipple

    • Bowenoid papulosis: Associated with human papillomavirus (particularly HPV types 16 and 18)

    Erythroplasia of Queyrat and Bowen disease of the penis are well-circumscribed areas of reddish, velvety pigmentation in the genital area, usually on the glans or at the corona, primarily in uncircumcised men.

    Paget disease of the nipple (not to be confused with Paget disease of bone) is a rare intraepithelial adenocarcinoma that can occur in extramammary locations, including the penis.

    Bowenoid papulosis involves smaller, often multiple papules on the shaft of the penis.

    These conditions are considered intraepithelial neoplasia or carcinoma in situ and should be biopsied.

    Treatment consists of 5% fluorouracil cream, local excision, cryotherapy, or laser therapy. Close follow-up is indicated due to the risk of these lesions progressing to invasive squamous cell carcinoma.

    Плоский лишай пеніса

    This lesion occurs as small plaques, papules or macules, sometimes annular, on the glans or shaft and may be mistaken for pemphigoid or erythema multiforme. Pruritus is common.

    Penogingival syndrome in men (and vulvovaginal gingival syndrome in women) is a more severe form of erosive lichen planus. It occurs on both oral and genital mucosa. Ulcers may develop and cause pain.

    Lichen planus usually resolves spontaneously. If asymptomatic, it may not require treatment. Topical corticosteroids may help relieve symptoms.

    Перламутрові папули пеніса

    These papules are small, harmless angiofibromas that appear on the corona of the penis as dome-shaped or hairlike projections and tend to be skin-colored. They may also appear on the distal shaft. They are common, occurring in up to 10% of men. They are not associated with human papillomavirus, although they may be mistaken for genital warts. Treatment is not required.

    Контактний дерматит пеніса

    Contact dermatitis of the penis has become more common with the widespread use of latex condoms. Dermatitis appears as red, pruritic lesions, sometimes with weeping or fissures. Treatment is with topical corticosteroids and use of nonlatex condoms (but not natural condoms, which do not provide adequate protection against HIV). Mild over-the-counter corticosteroids can be tried first, with use of middle- or high-potency prescription preparations as needed.

