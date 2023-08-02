Ураження шкіри пеніса

Carcinoma in situ can include

Erythroplasia of Queyrat: Squamous cell carcinoma in situ of the glans or prepuce

Bowen disease of the penis: Squamous cell carcinoma in situ of the penile skin

Paget disease of the nipple

Bowenoid papulosis: Associated with human papillomavirus (particularly HPV types 16 and 18)

Erythroplasia of Queyrat and Bowen disease of the penis are well-circumscribed areas of reddish, velvety pigmentation in the genital area, usually on the glans or at the corona, primarily in uncircumcised men.

Paget disease of the nipple (not to be confused with Paget disease of bone) is a rare intraepithelial adenocarcinoma that can occur in extramammary locations, including the penis.

Bowenoid papulosis involves smaller, often multiple papules on the shaft of the penis.

These conditions are considered intraepithelial neoplasia or carcinoma in situ and should be biopsied.

Treatment consists of 5% fluorouracil cream, local excision, cryotherapy, or laser therapy. Close follow-up is indicated due to the risk of these lesions progressing to invasive squamous cell carcinoma.