Огляд розладів концентрації фосфату

Phosphorus is one of the most abundant elements in the human body. Most phosphorus in the body is complexed with oxygen as phosphate.

About 85% of the about 500 to 700 g of phosphate in the body is contained in bone, where it is an important constituent of crystalline hydroxyapatite. In soft tissues, phosphate is mainly found in the intracellular compartment as an integral component of several organic compounds, including nucleic acids and cell membrane phospholipids.

Phosphate is also involved in aerobic and anaerobic energy metabolism. Red blood cell 2,3-diphosphoglycerate (2,3-DPG) plays a crucial role in oxygen delivery to tissue. Adenosine diphosphate (ADP) and adenosine triphosphate (ATP) contain phosphate and use chemical bonds between phosphate groups to store energy.

Phosphate is a major intracellular anion but is also present in plasma.

The normal serum phosphate concentration in adults ranges from 2.5 to 4.5 mg/dL (0.81 to 1.45 mmol/L). Phosphate concentration is 50% higher in infants and 30% higher in children, possibly because of the important roles the phosphate-dependent processes play in growth.

The typical American diet contains about 800 to 1500 mg of phosphate. The amount in stool varies depending on the amount of phosphate-binding compounds (mainly calcium) in the diet. Also, like calcium, gastrointestinal phosphate absorption is enhanced by vitamin D.

Renal phosphate excretion roughly equals gastrointestinal absorption to maintain phosphate balance. Phosphate depletion can occur in various disorders and normally results in conservation of phosphate by the kidneys. Phosphate in bone serves as a reservoir, which can buffer changes in plasma and intracellular phosphate.