Регуляція кислотно-основної рівноваги

Chemical buffers are solutions that resist changes in pH. Intracellular and extracellular buffers provide an immediate response to acid-base disturbances. Bone also plays an important buffering role, especially of acid loads.

A buffer is made up of a weak acid and its conjugate base. The conjugate base can accept H+ and the weak acid can relinquish it, thereby minimizing changes in free H+ concentration. A buffer system works best to minimize changes in pH near its equilibrium constant (pKa); so, although there are potentially many buffer pairs in the body, only some are physiologically relevant.

The relationship between the pH of a buffer system and the concentration of its components is described by the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation:

where pKa is the dissociation constant of the weak acid

The most important extracellular buffer is the HCO 3 −/CO 2 system, described by the equation:

An increase in H+ drives the equation to the right and generates CO 2 .

This important buffer system is highly regulated; CO 2 concentrations can be finely controlled by alveolar ventilation, and H+ and HCO 3 − concentrations can be finely regulated by renal excretion.

The relationship between pH, HCO 3 −, and CO 2 in the system as described by the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation is thus:

Or similarly, by the Kassirer-Bleich equation, derived from the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation:

Note: to convert arterial pH to [H+] use:

or

Both equations illustrate that acid-base balance depends on the ratio of carbon dioxide partial pressure (Pco 2 ) and HCO 3 −, not on the absolute value of either one alone. With these formulas, any 2 variables can be used to calculate the third.

Other important chemical buffers include intracellular organic and inorganic phosphates and proteins, including hemoglobin in red blood cells. Less important are extracellular phosphate and plasma proteins.

Bone becomes an important buffer after consumption of an acid load. Bone initially releases sodium bicarbonate (NaHCO 3 ) and potassium bicarbonate (KHCO 3 ) in exchange for H+. With prolonged acid loads, bone releases calcium carbonate (CaCO 3 ) and calcium phosphate (CaPO 4 ). Long-standing acidemia therefore contributes to bone demineralization and osteoporosis.