Загальні відомості про невідкладні стани в стоматології

Oral analgesics, effective for most dental problems, include acetaminophen 650 to 1000 mg every 6 hours and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen 400 to 800 mg every 6 hours. Ibuprofen and acetaminophen also can be used together for a brief period and alternated every 3 hours. For severe pain, these drugs may be combined with opioids such as codeine, hydrocodone, or oxycodone.

Definitive dental care (eg, pulpotomy, pulpectomy, nonsurgical root canal treatment, or incision and drainage) is required. However, antibiotics should be administered if patients have systemic symptoms (eg, fever) or signs of a localized abscess that has spread to surrounding tissue causing regional swelling and/or lymphadenopathy.

Appropriate antibiotics for dental infections include amoxicillin 500 mg orally every 8 hours for 3 to 7 days, or penicillin VK 500 mg orally every 6 hours for 3 to 7 days. The duration of antibiotic treatment is dependent on clinical response (1). Patients may be instructed to discontinue antibiotics 24 hours after signs and symptoms resolve, as there is no strong evidence that a shortened course of antibiotics contributes to antimicrobial resistance. Patients should be reevaluated after 3 days to assess for resolution of or improvement in symptoms.

Patients who do not respond to amoxicillin or penicillin can be switched to amoxicillin-clavulanate 500/125 mg 3 times a day for 7 days (1).

In patients who are sensitive or allergic to penicillin or its analogs, azithromycin is recommended with an initial loading dose of 500 mg followed by 4 days of 250 mg. Alternatively, clindamycin 300 mg orally every 6 hours for 3 to 7 days may be prescribed. Patients should be monitored for possible resistance to azithromycin and symptoms of Clostridium difficile infection with clindamycin. Metronidazole 500 mg 3 times a day for 7 days should be added to azithromycin or clindamycin if there is an inadequate response to the initial regimen.