Hearing loss is present in 50 to 65% of all patients with osteogenesis imperfecta and may occur in any of the 4 main types.

Type I is the mildest. Symptoms and signs in some patients are limited to blue sclerae (due to a deficiency in connective tissue allowing the underlying vessels to show through) and musculoskeletal pain due to joint hypermobility. Recurrent fractures in childhood are possible.

Type II (neonatal lethal type or osteogenesis imperfecta congenita) is the most severe and is lethal. Multiple congenital fractures result in shortened extremities. Sclerae are blue. The skull is soft and, when palpated, feels like a bag of bones. Because the skull is soft, trauma during delivery may cause intracranial hemorrhage and stillbirth, or neonates may die suddenly during the first few days or weeks of life.

Недосконалий остеогенез (сині склери) Сховати деталі This photo shows a close-up of the eye showing a blue sclera (normally white). JAMES STEVENSON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Type III is progressive and the most severe nonlethal form of osteogenesis imperfecta. Patients with type III have short stature, spinal curvature, and multiple, recurrent fractures. Macrocephaly with triangular facies and pectal deformities are common. Scleral hue varies.

Недосконалий остеогенез (зміни з боку скелету) Сховати деталі This photo shows a patient with severe osteogenesis imperfecta who has a barrel chest, spinal curvature, severe bone deformities, loose joints, and poor muscle development. R M.A. ANSARY/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Type IV is intermediate in severity. Survival rate is high. This type is variable and deforming. Bones fracture easily in childhood before adolescence. Sclera are typically normal in color. Height is moderate-short stature. Accurate diagnosis is important because these patients may benefit from treatment.