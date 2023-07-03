Загальні відомості про вегетативну нервову систему

The autonomic nervous system receives input from parts of the central nervous system (CNS) that process and integrate stimuli from the body and external environment. These parts include the hypothalamus, nucleus of the solitary tract, reticular formation, amygdala, hippocampus, and olfactory cortex.

The sympathetic and parasympathetic systems each consist of 2 sets of nerve bodies:

Preganglionic: This set is located in the CNS, with connections to another set in ganglia outside the CNS.

Postganglionic: This set has efferent fibers that go from the ganglia to effector organs (see figure The autonomic nervous system).

The preganglionic cell bodies of the sympathetic system are located in the intermediolateral horn of the spinal cord between T1 and L2 or L3. The sympathetic ganglia are adjacent to the spine and consist of the vertebral (sympathetic chain) and prevertebral ganglia, including the superior cervical, celiac, superior mesenteric, inferior mesenteric, and aorticorenal ganglia. Long fibers run from these ganglia to effector organs, including the following: Smooth muscle of blood vessels, viscera, lungs, scalp (piloerector muscles), and pupils

Heart

Glands (sweat, salivary, and digestive)