Sababu za Kifafa
Cause
Examples
High fever
Infections
Viral encephalitis
Metabolic disorders
High blood levels of sugar (hyperglycemia) or sodium
Low blood levels of sugar (hypoglycemia), calcium, magnesium, or sodium
Other disorders
Kidney failure or liver failure, which can lead to dysfunction of the brain (encephalopathy)
Vitamin B6 deficiency (in newborns)
Inadequate oxygen supply to the brain
Near suffocation
Structural damage to the brain
Brain tumor (noncancerous or cancerous)
Intracranial hemorrhage (bleeding within the skull)
Stroke
Abnormalities present or occurring at birth, including genetic disorders
Hereditary metabolic disorders, such as Tay-Sachs disease or phenylketonuria
Fluid accumulation in the brain (cerebral edema)
Prescription medications*
Buspirone (used to treat anxiety disorders)
Camphor
*Cefepime (an antibiotic)
*Chlorpromazine (used to treat schizophrenia)
Ciprofloxacin (an antibiotic)
Chloroquine (used to treat malaria)
Clozapine (usually used to treat schizophrenia)
Cyclosporine (used to prevent and treat rejection of organ transplants)
Imipenem (an antibiotic)
*Indomethacin (used to relieve pain and reduce inflammation)
*Meperidine (used to relieve pain)
*Phenytoin†
Theophylline (used to treat asthma and other airway disorders)
Tricyclic antidepressants
Illicit drugs
Cocaine (overdose)
Withdrawal of a medication or substance after heavy use
General anesthetics (used during surgery)
Sedatives, including sleep aids
Exposure to toxins
Strychnine
* Various medications can cause seizures if too much is taken. In some people, certain medications can make seizures more likely to occur by making nerve cells in the brain easier to stimulate. These medications are thought to lower the seizure threshold.
† Phenytoin, used to treat seizure disorders, can cause seizures if too much is taken.