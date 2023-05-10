Prevention of Disease in Older Adults

Hyperglycemia, especially when the glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1C) concentration is > 7.9% for at least 7 years, increases the risk of retinopathy, neuropathy, nephropathy, and coronary artery disease. Glycemic treatment goals should be adjusted based on patient preferences, duration of diabetes, comorbid conditions, vascular complications, risks related to hypoglycemia, concomitant medications, and life expectancy. For most adults ,an HbA1C goal of < 7% without significant hypoglycemia is appropriate. However, appropriate HbA1C goals can change based on additional factors:

< 7.5% for otherwise healthy diabetic older patients with a life expectancy of > 10 years

< 8.0% for patients with comorbidities and a life expectancy of < 10 years

< 9.0% for frail patients with a limited life expectancy

Control of hypertension and dyslipidemia in diabetic patients is particularly important.

Patient education and foot examinations at each visit can help prevent foot ulcers.