Prevention of Disease in Older Adults

Disease prevention is treatment intended to prevent a disease from occurring or worsening. Disease prevention measures benefit independent older people with minimal or no chronic disease and older people with several noncurable but treatable diseases.
Primary and Secondary Prevention
Primary prevention aims to stop disease before it starts, often by reducing or eliminating risk factors. Primary prevention may include immunoprophylaxis (vaccinations), chemoprophylaxis (see table Chemoprevention and Immunization for Older Patients ), and lifestyle changes (see table Lifestyle Measures That Help Prevent Common Chronic Diseases).
Secondary prevention aims to detect and treat disease or its complications at an early stage, before symptoms or functional losses occur, thereby minimizing morbidity and mortality.
Chemoprevention and Immunization for Older Patients
Disease to Be Prevented
Measure
Frequency
Comments*
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke)
Aspirin chemopreventionAspirin chemoprevention
Daily
For adults ≥ 60 years: Initiating low-dose aspirin for the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease not recommended (D recommendation by the USPSTF).For adults ≥ 60 years: Initiating low-dose aspirin for the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease not recommended (D recommendation by the USPSTF).
For adults 40–59: Low-dose aspirin individualized for adults who have a ≥ 10% risk of cardiovascular disease (C recommendation by the USPSTF)For adults 40–59: Low-dose aspirin individualized for adults who have a ≥ 10% risk of cardiovascular disease (C recommendation by the USPSTF)
For all people with a history of heart attack, stroke, coronary artery stent placement, or coronary artery bypass graft surgery: Low-dose aspirin still recommended by the ACC/AHA for secondary prevention.For all people with a history of heart attack, stroke, coronary artery stent placement, or coronary artery bypass graft surgery: Low-dose aspirin still recommended by the ACC/AHA for secondary prevention.
Boosters as they are available
For everyone over 6 months old: Recommendation by the CDC‡
For people ages 6 years and older if unvaccinated or previously received only monovalent vaccine doses: Recommended to receive 1 bivalent mRNA vaccine dose (for those with a monovalent dose, at least 8 weeks after)
Adults ≥ 65: May receive 1 additional bivalent mRNA vaccine dose at least 4 months after the first dose of a bivalent mRNA vaccine.
People who are immunocompromised: Case by case basis after discussion of risk and benefit
Influenza
Yearly
For everyone: Recommendation by the CDC†
Pneumococcal infection
Once or twice depending on specific vaccine
For adults > 65 who have never received a pneumococcal vaccination: PCV15 followed by PPSV23 at least 1 year later or PCV20 alone, recommended by the CDC
For older adults who have received pneumococcal vaccination when they were < 65 years: Choice of pneumococcal vaccine based on previous pneumococcal vaccination history and underlying medical conditions (see For older adults who have received pneumococcal vaccination when they were pneumococcal vaccine based on previous pneumococcal vaccination history and underlying medical conditions (seeCenters for Disease Control and Prevention: Pneumococcal Vaccination).
Tetanus
Every 10 years
For adults > 19 who never received Tdap§: 1 dose of Tdap unless they have specific contraindications to the pertussis vaccine (dose is given at any time, regardless of the timing of the last dose of the Td vaccine) recommended by the CDC
For all people who have received Tdap: A Td or Tdap booster every 10 years recommended by the CDC
Zoster
2-dose series once at age 50
For people ≥ 50: Two doses of the recombinant zoster vaccine (RZV) vaccine 2–6 months apart, regardless of the history of zoster or varicella, recommended by the CDC50: Two doses of the recombinant zoster vaccine (RZV) vaccine 2–6 months apart, regardless of the history of zoster or varicella, recommended by the CDC
For immunocompromised patients: Possibly a shorter interval between the 2 doses of RZV
* Recommendations in the table rely mainly on the USPSTF and sometimes on the CDC and other organizations.
USPSTF recommendations are based on strength of evidence and net benefit (benefit minus harm):
† For people at high risk of influenza A (eg, during institutional outbreaks), oseltamivir or zanamivir may be started at the time of vaccination and continued for 2 weeks.† For people at high risk of influenza A (eg, during institutional outbreaks), oseltamivir or zanamivir may be started at the time of vaccination and continued for 2 weeks.
‡ For a summary of changes to the 2023 adult immunization schedule, including changes to COVID-19 vaccine information, see the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices Recommended Adult Immunization Schedule, United States, 2023: Changes to the 2023 Adult Immunization Schedule.
§ Tdap—Diphtheria (D) vaccines contain toxoids prepared from Corynebacterium diphtheriae. Tetanus (T) vaccines contain toxoids prepared from Clostridium tetani. Acellular (a) pertussis (P) vaccines contain semipurified or purified components of Bordetella pertussis.
CDC = Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Td = tetanus diphtheria; USPSTF = U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.
Lifestyle Measures That Help Prevent Common Chronic Diseases*
Measure
Examples of Diseases
Smoking cessation
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes mellitus type 2, hypertension, osteoporosis
Achievement of and maintainenance of a desirable body weight
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), cancer, diabetes mellitus type 2, hypertension, osteoarthritis
Reduction of dietary saturated fat and avoidance of trans fats
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), cancer, diabetes mellitus type 2, hypertension
Increased intake of fruits, vegetables, and fiber
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), cancer (possibly), hypertension
Increased aerobic exercise
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), cancer
Reduction of dietary sodium
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), hypertension
Reduced intake of salt- or smoke-cured food
Cancer
Minimized radiation and sun exposure
Cancer
Muscle strengthening and stretching
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), dyslipidemia (hyperlipidemia), osteoarthritis
Adequate calcium and vitamin D intake and sun exposureAdequate calcium and vitamin D intake and sun exposure
Osteoporosis
Regular weight-bearing exercise
Osteoporosis
Limited caffeine intakeLimited caffeine intake
Osteoporosis
* Recommendations in the table rely mainly on the USPSTF and sometimes on the CDC and other organizations.
Screening
Screening can be a primary or secondary preventive measure. Screening can be used to detect risk factors, which may be altered to prevent disease, or to detect disease in asymptomatic people, who can then be treated early.
Multiple organizations publish screening guidelines, which sometimes differ. Whatever a guideline recommends, individual patient characteristics and preferences must also be considered. Guidelines for cancer screening and screening for certain other disorders (eg, abdominal aortic aneurysm, elder abuse, depression) are available.
Selected Screening Recommendations for Older Patients
Disease to Be Detected
Test
Frequency
Comments*
Abdominal ultrasonography
Once between age 65–75
For men who have ever smoked: B recommendation by the USPSTF
For men who have never smoked: C recommendation by the USPSTF
For women who have ever smoked: I recommendation by the USPSTF
For women who have never smoked: D recommendation by the USPSTF
Inquire about mistreatment (eg "Are there any problems with family or household members that you would like to tell me about?")
At least once
For all older patients: I recommendation by the USPSTF
Alcoholism screening questionnaire (eg, AUDIT, AUDIT-C)
Yearly
For all adults, including those ≥ 65: B recommendation by the USPSTF
For all patients with a positive screening test: B recommendation by USPSTF for brief behavioral counseling interventions
For patients who meet the criteria for alcohol use disorder: Abstinence recommended
ASCVD (atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease [1])
Framingham criteria (up to age 75)
Reynolds Risk Score (up to age 80)
Multi-ethnic study of atherosclerosis (MESA) score (up to age 85)
Every 5 years
People with multiple global risk factors‡ more frequently
Possibly measurement of serum lipid levels, high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, and/or ABI, recommended by the ACC/AHA (2)
Older women: screened in the same way as older men
Cognitive impairment (eg, dementia, delirium)
Cognitive impairment screening instrument (eg, Mini-Cog)
Yearly
For community-living adults > 65: I recommendation by the USPSTF
Depression (major depressive disorder)
Depression screening questionnaire (eg, PHQ-2)
Yearly
For all adults, including those ≥ 65: B recommendation by the USPSTF†
Fasting plasma glucose level
Yearly
For adults 35–70 with overweight or obesity: B recommendation by the USPSTF
For adults > 35 with overweight, obesity, or other risk factors§: At least every 3 years recommended by the ADA (3)
Inquiry about falls during the previous year and about difficulty with walking or balance
Get-Up-and-Go test, STEADI, or another fall risk assessment tool
Yearly
For all adults > 65: Use of a fall risk assessment tool recommended by the AGS and BGS (4)
For community-dwelling patients ≥ 65 who have an increased risk of falls: B recommendation by the USPSTF for exercise interventions
Vitamin D supplementation no longer recommended: D recommended by the USPSTFVitamin D supplementation no longer recommended: D recommended by the USPSTF
Intraocular pressure measurement
Yearly
For all adults < 40: I recommendation by the USPSTF
Bedside hearing test
Yearly
For all adults ≥ 50: I recommendation by the USPSTF
HIV testing of serum, blood, or oral fluid
At least once
For all adults 15–65 and for patients > 65 with HIV risk factors: A recommendation by the USPSTF
Blood pressure measurement
Every 3–5 years for people 18–39 with normal blood pressure and no risk factors
Annually for people > 40 and those with high-normal blood pressure and/or risk factors (eg, overweight or obesity, sedentary lifestyle, strong family history, African-American)
For all people ≥ 18: A recommendation by USPSTF (treatment based on the initial office blood pressure measurement and additional measurements outside of the office)
Obesity-related morbidity and mortality
Height and weight measurement
BMI (kg/m2) calculation¶
At least yearly as needed
For all adults with a BMI> 30: Referral for multicomponent behavioral interventions: B recommendation by the USPSTF
Dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry
At most every 2 years
For all women ≥ 65 : B recommendation by USPSTF
For women < 65 with increased risk as determined by formal screening tools: B recommendation by the USPSTF
For men ≥ 65: I recommendation by the USPSTF
Behavioral counseling
At least once
For all sexually active adolescents and for adults who have an increased risk of STIs: B recommendation by the USPSTF
Thyroid dysfunction (hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism)
Thyroid-stimulating hormone level
NA
For all nonpregnant adults: I recommendation by the USPSTF
Inquiry about tobacco use
At least once
For all adults: A recommendation by the USPSTF
For all patients who report tobacco use: Cessation counseling and appropriate medications
Snellen visual acuity test
Yearly as needed
For all adults ≥ 65: I recommendation by USPSTF
Blood 25-hydroxyvitamin D level
N/A
I recommendation by USPSTF
* Recommendations in the table rely mainly on the USPSTF and sometimes on the CDC and other organizations.
Recommendations vary slightly among different professional societies and groups. USPSTF recommendations are based on strength of evidence and net benefit (benefit minus harm):
† USPSTF recommends screening only in practices with systems to ensure accurate diagnosis, effective treatment, and follow-up.
‡ Global risk factors for ASCVD include hypertension, tobacco use, high blood glucose levels, physical inactivity, and overweight and obesity).
§ Risk factors (American Diabetes Association) include physical inactivity, high-risk race/ethnicity, a first-degree relative with diabetes, HDL-C < 35 mg/dL and/or TG > 250 mg/dL, A1C ≥ 5.7% IGT or IFG, history of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, conditions associated with insulin resistance, such as severe obesity, acanthosis nigricans, polycystic ovarian syndrome.§ Risk factors (American Diabetes Association) include physical inactivity, high-risk race/ethnicity, a first-degree relative with diabetes, HDL-C 250 mg/dL, A1C ≥ 5.7% IGT or IFG, history of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, conditions associated with insulin resistance, such as severe obesity, acanthosis nigricans, polycystic ovarian syndrome.
¶ BMI ≥ 25 = overweight; BMI ≥ 30 = obesity.
AAOS = American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons; ABI = ankle-brachial index; ACC = American College of Cardiology; ADA = American Diabetes Association; AGS = American Geriatrics Society; AUDIT = Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test; AUDIT-C = abbreviated AUDIT Consumption Test; BGS = British Geriatrics Society; BMI = body mass index; HDL-C = high-density lipoprotein cholesterol; IFG = impaired fasting glycemia; IGT = impaired glucose tolerance; MESA = Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis; NA = not applicable; PHQ-2 = Patient Health Questionnaire-2; USPSTF = U.S. Preventive Services Task Force
Cancer Screening* Recommendations for Older Patients
Cancer to Be Detected
Test
Frequency
Comments†
Mammography
Every 2 years
For women 50–74: B recommendation by the USPSTF
For women 40–49: Individualized screening decision based on assessment of potential benefits and harms: C recommendation by the USPSTF
For women ≥ 75: I recommendation by the USPSTF
Continuing screening if in good health and life expectancy is >10 years recommended by the ACS
Papanicolaou (Pap) test (evidence for newer methods is insufficient)
One of the following:
For women > 65: D recommendation against screening by the USPSTF if results of adequate recent screening have been normal and women are not at high risk
For women who have had a total hysterectomy and no history of high-grade precancerous lesions or cancer: D recommendation against having Pap tests by the USPSTF
For women > 65: Stopping screening suggested by ACOG if women have no history of cervical changes plus one of the following:
Screening test (FOBT/FIT, flexible sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy)
For adults 50–75: A recommendation by USPSTF
For adults 45–49: B recommendation by USPSTF
For adults 76–85: C recommendation by USPSTF (citing a very small net benefit of screening in those who have been previously screened) for selective routine screening (should be individualized, taking into account patient’s overall health and screening history)
For people> 85: Stopping screening (USPSTF guidelines state that most organizations recommend that screening stop in people > 85 years)
gFOBT
FIT
FIT-MT-sDNA
gFOBT and FIT: Yearly
FIT-MT-sDNA: Every 1–3 years
Flexible sigmoidoscopy
Every 5 years
When sigmoidoscopy is used with FIT, every 10 years plus FIT every year, recommendation by the USPSTF
Colonoscopy
Every 10 years
Recommendation by the USPSTF
CT colonography
Every 5 years
Recommendation by the USPSTF
Low-dose CT
Every year
For patients 50–80 who have a ≥ 20 pack-year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years: B recommendation by the USPSTF
PSA measurement
DRE
Individualized
For men 55 to 69: PSA screening based on individualized evaluation of harms versus benefits (C recommendation by the USPSTF)
For men ≥ 70 years: D recommendation against PSA screening by the USPSTF
* Cancer screening should be carefully considered and individual risks versus benefits should be considered, particularly in patients with an estimated life expectancy ≤ 10 years. Recommendations vary slightly among different professional societies and groups.
† Recommendations in the table rely mainly on the USPSTF and sometimes on the CDC and other organizations.
USPSTF recommendations are based on strength of evidence and net benefit (benefit minus harm):
ACS = American Cancer Society; ACOG = American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; DRE = digital rectal examination; FIT = fecal immunochemical test; FOBT = fecal occult blood test; gFOBT = guaiac FOBT; PSA = prostate-specific antigen; MT-sDNA = multitarget stool DNA; USPSTF = U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.
Tertiary Prevention
In tertiary prevention, an existing symptomatic, usually chronic disease is appropriately managed to prevent further functional loss. Disease management is enhanced by using disease-specific practice guidelines and protocols. Several disease management programs have been developed:
Disease-specific care management: A specially trained nurse, working with a primary care physician or geriatrician, coordinates protocol-driven care, arranges support services, and teaches patients.
Chronic care clinics: Patients with the same chronic disease are taught in groups and are visited by a health care professional; this approach can help patients with diabetes achieve better glucose control.
Specialists: Patients with a chronic disease that is difficult to stabilize can be referred to a specialist. This approach works best when the specialist and primary care physician work collaboratively.
Patients with the following chronic disorders, which are common among older adults, can potentially benefit from tertiary prevention.
Arthritis
Arthritis (primarily osteoarthritis; much less commonly, rheumatoid arthritis) affects about half of people ≥ 65. It leads to impaired mobility and increases risk of osteoporosis, aerobic and muscular deconditioning, falls, and pressure ulcers.
Osteoporosis
Tests to measure bone density can detect osteoporosis before it leads to a fracture. A healthy diet, calcium and possibly vitamin D supplementation, exercise, and cessation of cigarette smoking can help prevent osteoporosis from progressing, and treatment can prevent new fractures.before it leads to a fracture. A healthy diet, calcium and possibly vitamin D supplementation, exercise, and cessation of cigarette smoking can help prevent osteoporosis from progressing, and treatment can prevent new fractures.
Diabetes
Hyperglycemia, especially when the glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1C) concentration is > 7.9% for at least 7 years, increases the risk of retinopathy, neuropathy, nephropathy, and coronary artery disease. Glycemic treatment goals should be adjusted based on patient preferences, duration of diabetes, comorbid conditions, vascular complications, risks related to hypoglycemia, concomitant medications, and life expectancy. For most adults ,an HbA1C goal of < 7% without significant hypoglycemia is appropriate. However, appropriate HbA1C goals can change based on additional factors:
< 7.5% for otherwise healthy diabetic older patients with a life expectancy of > 10 years
< 8.0% for patients with comorbidities and a life expectancy of < 10 years
< 9.0% for frail patients with a limited life expectancy
Control of hypertension and dyslipidemia in diabetic patients is particularly important.
Patient education and foot examinations at each visit can help prevent foot ulcers.
Vascular disorders
Older patients with a history of coronary artery disease, cerebrovascular disease, or peripheral vascular disease are at high risk of disabling events. Risk can be reduced by aggressive management of vascular risk factors (eg, hypertension, smoking, diabetes, obesity, atrial fibrillation, dyslipidemia).
Heart failure
Morbidity due to heart failure is significant among older adults, and the mortality rate is higher than that of many cancers. Appropriate, aggressive treatment, especially of systolic dysfunction, reduces functional decline, hospitalization, and mortality rate.
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Smoking cessation, appropriate use of inhalers and other medications, and patient education regarding energy-conserving behavioral techniques can decrease the number and severity of exacerbations of COPD leading to hospitalization.
