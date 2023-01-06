Overview of Sexually Transmitted Infections

Division of Infectious Diseases, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Sexually transmitted infection (STI) refers to infection with a pathogen that is transmitted through blood, semen, vaginal fluids, or other body fluids during oral, anal, or genital sex with an infected partner. Sexually transmitted disease (STD) refers to a recognizable disease state that has developed from an STI (1). STIs can be caused by a number of microorganisms that vary widely in size, life cycle, susceptibility to available treatments and the diseases and symptoms they cause.

Bacterial STIs include

Viral STIs include

Parasitic infections that can be sexually transmitted include

Trichomoniasis (caused by protozoa)

Scabies (caused by mites)

Pediculosis pubis (caused by lice)

Many other infections not considered primarily to be STIs—including salmonellosis, shigellosis, campylobacteriosis, amebiasis, giardiasis, hepatitis (A, B, and C), Zika virus infection, monkeypox (mpox), and cytomegalovirus infection—can be transmitted sexually.

Because sexual activity includes close contact with skin and mucous membranes of the genitals, mouth, and rectum, many organisms are efficiently spread between people. Some STIs cause inflammation (eg, in gonorrhea or chlamydial infection) or ulceration (eg, in herpes simplex, syphilis, or chancroid), which predispose to transmission of other infections (eg, HIV).

STI prevalence rates remain high in most of the world, despite diagnostic and therapeutic advances. In the US, over 25 million new cases of STIs occur each year; about half occur in people aged 15 to 24 years (see also Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]: Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance 2020).

Factors impeding control of STIs include

Unprotected sexual activity with multiple partners

Difficulty talking about sexual issues for both physicians and patients

Inadequate funding for implementing existing diagnostic tests and treatments and for developing new tests and treatments

Susceptibility to reinfection if both partners are not treated simultaneously

Incomplete treatment, which can lead to development of drug-resistant organisms

International travel, which facilitates rapid global dissemination of STIs

Reference 1. Workowski KA, Bachmann LH, Chan PA, et al: Sexually Transmitted Infections Treatment Guidelines, 2021. MMWR Recomm Rep 70(4):1-187, 2021. doi:10.15585/mmwr.rr7004a1

Symptoms and Signs of STIs Symptoms and signs of STIs vary depending on the infection. Many STIs cause genital lesions (see table Differentiating Common Sexually Transmitted Genital Lesions). Table Differentiating Common Sexually Transmitted Genital Lesions Table

Diagnosis of STIs History and physical examination

Gram staining and culture or nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs)

Blood tests A medical history, including sexual history, is taken to assess for risk factors for STIs. Physical examination is performed if symptoms are associated with potential STIs. Diagnostic testing may include blood tests or collection of specimens from lesions or potential sites of infections for Gram staining and culture or NAATs. STIs are diagnosed and treated in a variety of settings; sometimes, diagnostic tests are limited or unavailable or patient follow-up is uncertain. Thus, identification of the causative organism may not occur. In such situations, diagnosis is based on clinical findings.

Treatment of STIs Usually antimicrobials

Treatment of complications, if present

If possible, simultaneous treatment of sex partners Most STIs can be effectively treated with antimicrobial medications. However, drug resistance is an increasing problem. Clinical diagnosis alone may be used to determine treatment in the following situations: Diagnostic testing is limited or not available.

The infection is severe and treatment cannot be delayed while waiting for a diagnostic test result.

Clinical suspicion of a particular infection is high based on history or physical examination, particularly if patient follow-up is uncertain. Patients who are being treated for a bacterial STI should abstain from sexual intercourse until the infection has been eliminated from them and their sex partners. Sex partners should be evaluated and treated simultaneously. Viral STIs, especially herpes and HIV infection, usually persist for life. Antiviral medications can control but not yet cure most of these infections, and patients should be counseled about safer sex practices to prevent transmission.

Prevention of STIs STI control depends on Education of health care practitioners and the public

Avoidance of high-risk behaviors by patients

Adequate access to facilities and trained personnel for diagnosis and treatment

Public health programs for locating and treating recent sex partners of patients

Follow-up for treated patients to ensure that they have been cured Condoms and vaginal condoms or dental dams, if used correctly, greatly decrease risk of some STIs. For some infections and patients, pre-exposure prophylaxis with immunizations or medications is appropriate. Vaccines are not available for most STIs, except for hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and human papillomavirus infection.