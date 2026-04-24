Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine

The RSV vaccines are indicated for the prevention of infection caused by respiratory syncytial virus. Guidance on RSV vaccination evolves over time, and various expert organizations issue differing recommendations. See Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) for specific recommendations and further information.

The nonadjuvanted RSV vaccine is indicated for pregnant patients at 32 through the end of 36 weeks gestation from September through January in most of the continental United States (1). Additional doses within the same or in subsequent pregnancies are not recommended. Infants born to pregnant patients who received RSV vaccine during a previous pregnancy should receive RSV monoclonal antibody instead. In locations with RSV seasonality that differs from most of the continental United States (eg, Alaska, locations with tropical climate), it is recommended that clinicians follow guidance from public health authorities (eg, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], state and local health departments) or regional medical centers on timing of administration based on local RSV seasonality. The vaccine should be administered regardless of previous RSV infection.

Any of the 3 RSV vaccines are recommended for all adults ≥ 75 years as well as for some adults ≥ 50 years based on shared clinical decision making. Specifically, adults ≥ 50 years who are most likely to benefit from the vaccine are those who are considered to be at increased risk of severe RSV disease, including those with chronic medical conditions such as the following:

Lung diseases

Cardiovascular diseases

Neurologic or neuromuscular conditions

Kidney disorders

Liver disorders

Hematologic disorders

Diabetes mellitus

Moderate or severe immunocompromise (either attributable to a medical condition or to receipt of immunosuppressants or treatment)

People who are frail or who reside in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities are also at high risk of severe RSV infection.