Tetanus-Diphtheria Vaccine

Td or Tdap boosters are administered routinely every 10 years after the Tdap booster is administered at age 11 to 12 years. Patients who have not received or completed a primary vaccination series of at least 3 doses of tetanus and diphtheria vaccine (including Tdap) should begin or complete the series (1–3).

Patients who have a wound that poses an increased risk of tetanus (see table Tetanus Prophylaxis in Routine Wound Management) should be given a Td or Tdap booster if ≥ 5 years have elapsed since the previous dose. One dose of Tdap should be substituted for a Td booster if adults have never received Tdap (1).

Pregnant patients should receive 1 dose of Tdap during each pregnancy, irrespective of their history of receiving the vaccine. Tdap should be administered at 27 to 36 weeks gestation, preferably during the earlier part of this period, although it may be administered at any time during pregnancy (4).

In children who develop a contraindication to pertussis-containing vaccines (ie, DTaP or Tdap), the Td vaccine can be used off-label following the same schedule as for DTaP; however, this may result in suboptimal protection against diphtheria. (See also Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]: About Young Children with a Contraindication to Pertussis-Containing Vaccines.)