The exact cause of depressive disorders is unknown, but genetic, epigenetic, neurobiologic, psychosocial, and environmental factors contribute.

Heritability of depressive disorders is estimated to be approximately 30 to 50% (less so in late-onset depression) (1, 2). Thus, depression is more common among first-degree relatives of depressed patients, and concordance between identical twins is high (2). Genetic factors involved in the development of depression appear to be polygenic (3).

Other theories focus on changes in neurotransmitter levels, including abnormal regulation of cholinergic, catecholaminergic (noradrenergic or dopaminergic), glutamatergic, and serotonergic (5-hydroxytryptamine) neurotransmission (4, 5). Neuroendocrine dysregulation may be a factor, with particular emphasis on 3 axes: hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal, hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid, and hypothalamic-pituitary-growth hormone (6–9).

Women are at higher risk; in the United States, 12-month prevalence in women is 13% compared with 7% in men (10). The basis for this gender difference is likely multifactorial (11). Possible factors include the following (8, 12, 13):

Greater exposure to or heightened response to daily stresses

Higher levels of monoamine oxidase (the enzyme that degrades neurotransmitters considered important for mood)

Higher rates of thyroid dysfunction (and potentially an increased vulnerability to the effects of thyroid dysfunction on depression in women)

Endocrine changes that occur with menstruation and at menopause

In addition, people who are transgender and nonbinary appear to have higher rates of depression than those who are cisgender (64% vs 14% lifetime prevalence in a United States national study [n = 9861]) (14).

Psychosocial factors also seem to be involved (11). Factors associated with an increased risk of depression include chronic adversity (eg, bullying, socioeconomic stressors, chronic illness) and adverse childhood experiences. Major life stresses, especially separations and losses, commonly precede episodes of major depression; however, such events do not usually cause lasting, severe depression except in people predisposed to a mood disorder.

People who have had an episode of major depression are at higher risk of subsequent episodes (15). People who are less resilient and/or who have anxious tendencies may be more likely to develop a depressive disorder (16). Such people often do not develop the social skills to adjust to life pressures. The presence of other psychiatric disorders increases risks for major depressive disorder (11).

Mood disorders may occur in particular medical conditions or be associated with hormonal fluctuations or seasonal or patterns.

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder symptoms occur cyclically at certain times of the menstrual cycle. In perinatal depression, symptoms develop during pregnancy or within 4 weeks after delivery (see Postpartum Depression); endocrine changes have been implicated, but the specific cause is unknown. The presence of perinatal depression is associated with the subsequent diagnosis of major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder (17).

In seasonal affective disorder, symptoms develop in a seasonal pattern, typically during autumn or winter; the disorder tends to occur in climates with long or severe winters.

Depressive symptoms or disorders may accompany various general medical disorders, including thyroid disorders, adrenal gland disorders, benign and malignant brain tumors, stroke, advanced HIV infection, Parkinson disease, and multiple sclerosis (see table Risk Factors and Comorbidities Associated With Depression or Mania ).

Depression may reduce protective immune responses. Depression is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disorders, myocardial infarctions (MIs), and stroke, perhaps because in depression, cytokines and factors that increase blood clotting are elevated and heart rate variability is decreased—all potential risk factors for cardiovascular disorders (18, 19).

Certain medications, such as corticosteroids, some beta-blockers, interferon, and reserpine, can also result in depressive disorders. Misuse of some substances and illicit drugs (eg, alcohol, amphetamines) can lead to or accompany depression. Toxic effects or withdrawal of medications may cause transient depressive symptoms.